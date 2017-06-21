Jerry Lawler Disappointed by WWE’s Money in the Bank

The controversy from Money in the Bank continues to spread. Wrestlers and wrestling fans alike have mounted a campaign against the decision to have James Ellsworth win the first ever Women’s Money in the Bank Match.

Last night on Smackdown, the situation was rectified as returning SmackDown Live GM, Daniel Bryan stripped Ellsworth and Carmella of the briefcase. Further, there will be a Money in the Bank rematch. But as the week develops, more and more people are standing up against WWE‘s decision to put Ellsworth in that spot.

On a recent episode of his podcast, Dinner With the King, Jerry Lawler joined the disgruntled group.

“That’s one thing that disturbed me, and hopefully they will fix that in some kind of way. That’s what WWE has been about. We don’t even call them Divas anymore; it’s the women’s division because it’s about empowering women. So much of the emphasis that the WWE has put on the women’s division has done that. That’s why I was disappointed to see, in the first ever, historic Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match, that they had to have a man climb the ladder and retrieve the Money in the Bank briefcase. I’m one of [the people who are upset about the finish].”

Lawler has come a long way from screaming “puppies” at the sight any female on a WWE camera. In all seriousness, King’s logic is solid. WWE is getting plenty of thoughtful, and swift brushback on this decision. It seemed Daniel Bryan live-Tweeted his disagreement along with members of the RAW Women’s Division (Nia Jax and Bayley)

Having Ellsworth win was an odd way to commemorate the Women’s Revolution, but let’s take a deeper dive. If the idea all along was to troll the fans, then this is borderline brilliant. In a world where animosity for wrestlers doesn’t come easy, Ellsworth is one of the most hated figures in the sport right now. So, if you’re WWE why not double down and have Ellsworth win again next week?

We’ll see what happens. Stay tuned, folks.

