Jerry Lawler Reportedly Suffered a Stroke Three Weeks Ago

In some shocking news out of WWE, Jerry Lawler revealed that he suffered a moderate stroke two weeks before this year’s WrestleMania.

The WWE Hall of Famer and wrestling icon spoke of the stroke on this week’s Dinner With The King podcast. He noted the stroke happened on March 21 while in California for WonderCon. Lawler noticed that one side of his face became paralyzed and he was slurring his speech. He immediately sought medical attention at a local hospital.

While at the hospital, it was revealed that Lawler had a blood pressure of 296/145 which is incredibly high. He was kept at the hospital for three days, being released on March 24. At that point he was able to speak again without slurring his speech and felt much better.

Amazingly, virtually nobody knew of the medical incident. Lawler noted on the podcast that before releasing this episode discussing what had happened, only Triple H and Kevin Dunn knew what happened. Medical staff gave him the all clear for travel to New Orleans for WrestleMania weekend.

Despite all of this, Lawler was still able to have a remarkably busy WrestleMania week in New Orleans. He participated in Thursday night’s WrestleCon Supershow alongside Joey Ryan, was host for the Friday night WWE Hall of Fame show, and announced with Jim Ross during WrestleMania 34’s kickoff show as part of the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

This is not the first medical emergency that Lawler has faced in recent years. In September of 2012, Lawler suffered a heart attack during a WWE RAW broadcast. He returned to announcing a little more than two months later.