Jason Jordan Reportedly Injured

After seeing Roman Reigns succumb to a viral infection and Dean Ambrose tear his triceps tendon, there was plausible reason to think the 2017 Shield reunion was cursed. And now, even replacement Shield members are getting hurt.

PWInsider reports that Jason Jordan has missed RAW’s live event this weekend due to an unnamed injury. WWE has yet to comment on the matter and the severity of Jordan’s set back is still unknown. His status for RAW on Monday night is still under question.

Roman Reigns filled in for Jordan over the weekend, but this is by no means an indication for a long-term plan. At the moment, Rollins and Jordan are set to defend their RAW Tag Team Championships against Sheamus and Cesaro at the Royal Rumble on January 28th.

There is the possibility that WWE officials held out Jordan as a conservative measure to help him nurse a minor injury. However, at this point, all we have is speculation for a guide and await beefier facts.

As a sitting champion with ties to every level of WWE’s card, Jordan’s loss is not to be understated. In the Miz’s December absence, Jordan assumed the role as RAW’s top heel, garnering more cheers for cash cows like Rollins and Reigns while fans were busy hating him. Even more, Jordan’s attachment to Angle has supplied a compelling subplot for RAW viewers as WWE continued to teas tension.

But with Jordan possibly out, WWE loses a decent chunk of it’s Monday night show. Let’s hope this is a minimal setback and Jordan will be back for the Rumble.

