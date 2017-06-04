Hulk Hogan Comments on Bill Maher Racial Slur Controversy

Amid increasing rumors of his impending return to the WWE, Hulk Hogan has pitched his two cents into the absolute last penny jar he should.

Having settled the major lawsuit stemming from his own use of racial slurs in a leaked sex tape, Terry “Hulk Hogan” Bolea decided to lend his expert commentary on the subject, in a tweet addressing the recent controversy surrounding Bill Maher’s use of the n-word on his HBO show Real Time.

Bill Maher made the offensive comments in question on Friday’s episode of Real Time. During an interview with Nebraska Republican Senator Bill Sasse, it was suggested by Sasse that Maher come and “work in the fields with us” to which Maher responded, “Work in the fields? Senator. I’m a house ni**er.”

HBO has responded to the segment saying, “Bill Maher’s comment… was completely inexcusable and tasteless.” There has of course been a great deal of controversy following the incident, with many people demanding Maher be removed from his position and the show canceled. Maher has since apologized, but many (apparently including the Hulkster) feel that is not enough.

ON PURPOSE and ,only an apology,,unbelievable. HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) June 4, 2017

Hogan was released from the WWE in 2015 (and nearly all mention of him scrubbed from its website and network programming), following his own scandal. But the embargo on Hulkamania may show signs of blowing over, since Hogan settled his headline-grabbing lawsuit with Gawker. Hogan won damages to the tune of $115 Million as a result of that lawsuit, with Gawker settling for $31 Million and subsequently shutting down in late 2016.

WWE has since been allowing occasional references to Hulk Hogan in their programming, fueling rumors of his return being a distinct possibility. But as fans continue to anticpate his return, surely all the Hulkamaniacs out there would agree– Stay out of this one, Terry!

