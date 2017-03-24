Former WWE Star Discusses Teaching Donald Trump How To Punch

Today on The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling, former WWE Superstar and manager of “The Samoan Bulldozer” Umaga, Armando Alejandro Estrada joined to discuss his role in one of the most memorable WrestleMania moments in WWE history. Estrada famously teamed up with Vince McMahon and Umaga in the Battle of The Billionaires against Donald Trump and Bobby Lashley.

Estrada says he was the one Vince McMahon selected to teach the now President Of The United States how to throw a punch.

“Vince had asked me when the show had started and we were probably an hour and a half before we were set to walk down the ramp, Vince had asked me to go and meet Donald and to make sure he was good with the physicality. Just to make sure because we’ve got a million buy rates and he’s got 80,000 people in the Stadium. So I go and say, “Donald, Vince wants us to go over the physicality at the end and just wants to make sure you are good.” He says, “Yeah, I’m fine. Where does Vince want me to punch him?”. I say, “I think in the side of the neck or on the top of the head and Trump says, “Okay I think I’ll punch him in the top of the head because I feel more comfortable there.”

The former WWE star says he regrets not being more specific.

“So let’s just pretend you are on top of me and you’ve just tackled Vince now go ahead and punch me on the top of the head. So Donald Trump, The President Of The United States proceeds to punch me in the top of the head as if he is hammering a nail in the wall. If you go back and watch the tape that is exactly how he punched Vince. The only thing is he hit me in the top of the head so hard that my head started to swell up a bit above my eyebrow. He must have caught me with a knuckle or something. Afterwards he asked if I was okay and I said I was fine and I walked away and my head starts to swell up and I said, “holy s–t I forgot to tell him to pretend to punch me”. So Donald Trump legit “shoot” punched me five times, my head swelled up and I took some Advil to bring the swelling down and also wore that cool big-ass hat around my melon so that kind of helped conceal the abuse. So The President Of The United States assaulted me without provocation (laughing).”

The infamous match would end with Vince McMahon getting his head shaved and the now President taking a Stone Cold Stunner.

