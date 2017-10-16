Enzo Amore Gives Big Hint to Neville’s WWE Future

If you have a secret, probably the last person you should tell is Enzo Amore.

While WWE has remained non-committal on the sudden departure and future of rogue Superstar, Neville, Enzo was happy to shed light on the murky situation.

Before his match with Kalisto at Saturday night’s WWE house show in Regina, Saskatchewan Enzo unsurprisingly got on the microphone. What was surprising, though, was his revelation about Neville current status.

“I took care of Cass, then made Neville quit. You’re nothing,” yelled Amore.

While it certainly inferred that Neville did, in fact, quit WWE, nothing has been confirmed. But Enzo’s loose-lipped promo seemed to have turned this rumor into fact.

Neville has been missing in action from WWE for allegedly a week now. Apparently, the former Cruiserweight was used wit how WWE was using him and stormed out of the company at some point the last weekend.

His absence altered WWE’s course as it was supposed to be him in Kalisto’s spot in last weeks Cruiserweight Championship match on RAW. According to Dave Meltzer, WWE was hoping that Neville would show up for Tuesday’s SmackDown, but he remained absent. Meltzer also claims, thanks to his sources within the company, WWE believes that Neville is gone for good.

In both reality and kayfabe, it’s not hard to imagine Neville being disgruntled. Having endured some tough challenges on the main roster, he was forced to re-invent himself. To his credit, he did and has made the case to be WWE’s MVP of 2017.

Many forget that Neville was the original figurehead of NXT. Peers like Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have gone on to become more relevant in WWE, but perhaps Neville’s opportunities are on the way, provided he’s still with the company.

Fiery exits like Neville’s used to be a right of passage for WWE Superstars. Shawn Michaels was infamous for butting heads with Vince McMahon as was ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin. Keeping in mind that Neville is not only highly talented but also one of WWE’s more developed characters, let’s hope that The King of the Cruiserweights can make amends.