Reports: WWE’s Enzo Accused of Rape, Drugging Alleged Victim

A woman has accused WWE cruiserweight champion Enzo Amore and two accomplices of rape, Bleacher Report and CBS Sports report.

The claims surfaced Monday on Twitter and Pro Wrestling Sheet confirmed with the Phoenix Police Department that a sexual assault report has been filed against Amore.

Twitter user @MissGucciWitch, listing the first name of Philomena, posted details of the alleged incident with Enzo friends Tyler Grosso and Twitter user @TooPoor_ that occurred in October 2017.

“OKAY..it’s been long enough & I have been so so scared to share this. I was raped in mid October by the WWE Enzo Amore (also known as Eric Arden) & Tyler Grosso & TOOPOOR let it happen as accomplices. I was in a mental hospital for 45 days after it. They ARE NOT good people,” she wrote.

Here are the transcripted tweets from Enzo’s accuser detailing her side of the story:

“Tyler & TOOPOOR invited me to their friend’s hotel to hand out with their friend & I went. Basically they got me so fucked up (coke, meth, weed) I went into psychosis. The guy told TOOPOOR & Tyler that he was gonna rape me & at first they were like “please don’t like you really shouldn’t” but then they gave up and were like “okay have fun” TOOPOOR kissed me on the cheek & they left me there with them. It was such a brutal rape like I’m still so f**ked up from it I haven’t had sex since October which is when it happened. I’m in the process of pressing charges.”

“The original question TOOPOOR asked me is if I would suck Enzo’s d**k. I said possibly but if I wasn’t down we could all just hang out. They got me way f**ked up & they left knowing what was about to happen. When Enzo the WWE guy stared coming on to me I was passed out on the couch. I said “I want to get to know you first before doing anything.” He replied “Bitch I have 1million followers on Instagram…you should be begging for this dick” & then he restrained me and it happened. I never would be this dramatic about something like this but I want you all to know that I would’ve left if I could. I was in psychosis- I had no idea what was going on. I remember bits & pieces & I have constant flashbacks..My mental issues have been the worst ever and I suffer from PSTD from it.”

Fightful.com confirmed that Enzo was in Arizona the time of the accused rape (October 19).