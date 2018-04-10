Ember Moon Makes Loud Debut on RAW

The RAW after WrestleMania has become a bit of a holiday for wrestling fans. New stories being, titles change are expected, and big debuts are guaranteed. And the first major arrival of the post-WrestleMania 34 era is Ember Moon.

The former NXT Women’s Champion stepped onto WWE’s stage as Nia Jax’s tag team partner for a match with Alexa Bliss and Mickie James.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The New Orleans shrieked when Jax made the announcement, and their joy amplified when Moon unleashes her flashy top-rope finisher, “Eclipse,” to pin Bliss.

Moon’s promotion comes just two days after losing the NXT Women’s Championship to MMA veteran Shayna Baszler. Despite the bitter defeat, we’ll guess a RAW debut is a fair trade in Moon’s eyes.

The 29-year old officially signed with WWE in 2015 and quickly became one of the more impressionable talents in NXT. Her potential was realized during her rivalry with NXT legend, Asuka. Once the Empress of Tomorrow received her own promotion it was evident that NXT would soon belong to Moon. In November o 2017, it finally did when Moon won a Fatal 4 Way to win a vacated NXt Somen’s championship.

However, all that is in the past as just a few months after hitting her NXT peak, she’s already joined the Red Brand.

Now that she’s here, the next question is where does she fit? WWE’s women’s roster seems to improve by the day. However, this surplus of talent makes for a crowded locker room and an even more exclusive title picture. But there are rumors that have WWE adding Women’s Tag Team Championship, something that may be a necessity with this ever-expanding roster.