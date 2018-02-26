WWE Elimination Chamber Spoilers and Recap

We finally made it to Elimination Chamber — WWE‘s penultimate stop before WrestleMania!

With WrestleMania so close, Sunday’s show was loaded with some juicy implications. Now that it’s done we can make a serious dent in our WrestleMania crossword puzzle — like who’s destined to face Brock Lesnar in New Orleans and top of who will bring the RAW Women’s Championship to the mega show.

However, this WWE show will go down as the night Ronda Rousey officially became a WWE Superstar.

Women’s Elimination Chamber Match

Alexa Bliss will bring the RAW Women’s Championship with her to New Orleans.

The first-ever women’s Elimination Chamber set quite the precedent as the female Superstars hit a number of high octane spots before Bliss got the match’s final pinfall on Sasha Banks.

Bliss’ victory didn’t come as too much of a surprise, given that oddsmaker picked her as the overwhelming favorite weeks ago. However, her post-match victory speech was the stuff of legend.

After a moment of gratitude and inspiration, Bliss turned a heartfelt moment into ash as she snapped at the Las Vegas crowd.

.@AlexaBliss_WWE is here to stomp your dreams into the cold, hard ground. pic.twitter.com/3LuEC5Po09 — TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) February 26, 2018

We should have known better to trust Bliss, just like Bayley should have known better to trust Sasha Banks.

Since arriving on WWE’s main roster, Bayley and Sasha have been inseparable But now it looks like competition just tossed their friendship in the woodchipper.

This one smells of WrestleMania…

The Bar vs. Titus O’Neil and Apollo

Given that this match was a last-minute addition to the card, there was never a real chance of drama. And it turns out, that pessimistic forecast came true.

Cesaro and Sheamus kept their RAW Tag Team Championships at Elimination Chamber and by the looks of the current tag team landscape, they’ll take them to WrestleMania too.

It appears that WWE is at least interest in Apollo, but his budding relevance is certainly a new thing. No one has ever questioned his talent and maybe WWE may start crafting more opportunities for the 30-year old.

Asuka vs. Nia Jax

After a stellar match, Asuka eked out a victory over Nia Jax. However, it was Jax who left the arena on her own two feet.

Jax did not take her loss well and decided to take her remaining steam on the Empress of Tomorrow. Asuka would need a team of referees to peel her off the ground.

The most interesting to note is that appears Asuka will challenge Alexa Bliss at WrestleMania for the RAW Women’s championship. It had been previously believed that Asuka would use her Royal Rumble privilege to chose SmackDown Women’s Champion, Charlotte as her WrestleMania dancing partner.

However, it looks like we’ll get Asuka/Bliss in New Orleans, but don’t rule out a triple threat featuring Jax, either.

Woken Matt Hardy vs. Bray Wyatt

No one has had a worse calendar year in WWE than Bray Wyatt.

Wyatt lost cleanly to Woken Matt Hardy at Elimination Chamber marking one of the more depressing data points in the Eater of World’s horrific slump.

This time in 2017, Bray was pinning John Cena and AJ Styles to win his first ever WWE Championship. But in 2018, at the exact same pay-per-view, Bray finds himself losing to a future WWE Hall of Famer dressed in a 43-year old Impact gimmick’s clothes. While Hary certainly has carries some charm, it’s hard to believe how far Bray has fallen.

For Hardy, this was a significant win. Given his Woken character is a rebooting of something that came from a land far from WWE, few gave him a chance to succeed. However, Hardy with his eccentric arsenal seems to have endeared himself to sects of WWE fans. Even more, it looks like Jeff Hardy is very close to returning from shoulder surgery.

Ronda Rousey Contract Signing

Ronda Rousey officially got her WWE wings at Elimination Chamber when she splintered a table with the unsuspecting body of Triple H.

Rousey’s contract signing started off as a congratulator creepy for both her and WWE. However, whenever Kurt Angle started spitting truths, the humble Rousey turned into the UFC killer we’ve always adored.

After Angle ousted both Triple H and Stephanie for being two-faced politicians, Rousey got confrontational. and when that happens, things break. Tonight it was a table. At WrestleMania, it may be a femur.

For now, Rousey’s WrestleMania expectations lie with Kurt Angle, Triple H, and Steph, It looks like we’re all but guaranteed for a mixed tag match, a payoff we’ve been waiting for since WrestleMania 31.



Men’s Elimination Chamber Match

Roman Reigns outlasted six of WWE’s finest Superstars as he won his first ever Elimination Chamber match.

However, as impressive as Reigns’ grueling win was, Braun Stowman was just as memorable in defeat. The Monster Among Men eliminated five competitors during his destructive campaign and even had some left over to ruin Reign’s victory lap.

Regardless, Reigns is going to WrestleMania 34 to face Brock Lesnar for the Universal Champion.

However given Strowman’s actions after the match, WWE may be planting the seed for a monstrous Triple Threat Match in New Orleans.

