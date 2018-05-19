WWE Rumor: Vince McMahon Smitten With Drew McIntre

A WWE Superstar can use a number of recipes to become World Champion. But there’s one ingredient that guarantees it: Vince McMahon’s adoration.

And apparently, Drew McIntyre has earned a glowing endorsement of WWE’s boss.

WrestleVotes, a Twitter account that currently has an ear behind WWE’s curtain, reports that McMahon has been very impressed with McTyre’s return to WWE’s main roster.

Texting With A Source: heard that since his return to Monday Night Raw last month, Vince has been very high on Drew McIntyre. Triple H also heavily involved in Drew. Pairing w/ Ziggler is for the time being, but could turn into something big down the line. #TWAS — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) May 18, 2018

While WrestleVotes has been accurate in their scoops thus far, we’re still leery of taking their words to heart. However, given McIntyre’s look and performance, it’s not hard to imagine Vince McMahon salivating over the 32-year old Scotsman.

On the latest episode of RAW, McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler went head to head with Braun Strowman. While it was technically a tag match, it was really an exhibition to see how McIntyre and Strowman looked next to each other. While Strowman is no smaller than a rhinoceros the physically gratifying McIntyre looks like he belongs in a similar genus and species. Don’t be surprised if this is a SummerSlam feud.

For now, McIntyre and Ziggler will continue to climb the tag team ranks. Their paring was designed to be temporary, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be highly successful. Right now, “The Show” is arguably RAW best tag team despite only being a few weeks old.

Ziggler or no, there is a palpable renaissance story brewing for McIntyre. This is McIntyre’ second crack at WWE, his first coming back in 2009 where he was introduced by Vince McMahon as a “future World Heavyweight Champion.” While he did win a turn wit the Intercontinental Championship and Tag Team Championship, Mcintyre never approach the lofty proclamation McMahon saddled him with. By 2014, McIntrye was out of the company.

Since his released McIntyre was nothing short of a wrestling mercenary as he worked in ICW, TNA, Evolve, and PWG. But in 2017, he was back in WWE, this time in NXT. He’d become NXT Champion by defeating Bobby Roode at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn. He’d tear his biceps in November but upon recovery, WWE sent him straight o RAW in the Superstar Shake-Up.

And now, he’s on the cusp of a hellacious second act in WWE.