Diamond Dallas Page Announced For WWE Hall Of Fame

BANG! The first name rumored to be in this year’s Hall of Fame class has now been officially confirmed. Rolling Stone officially announced today on behalf of the WWE that Diamond Dallas Page will be inducted into the 2017 Hall of Fame.

Long before the RKO became a meme, DDP was helping WCW win the Monday Night Wars with his version, the Diamond Cutter. Page’s wrestling resume speaks for itself. A three-time WCW World Champion, United States Champion, Television Champion, and Tag Team Champion, Page is the fourth WCW Triple Crown Champion (behind the likes of Ric Flair, Lex Luger, and Sting). While his WWE career was cut short in 2002 due to nagging injuries, Page would make sporadic appearances on WWE programs, even appearing at WrestleMania 32 in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The WWE released the following on Page’s career:

“DDP skyrocketed into stardom through his rivalry with the nWo and one of its top members, “Macho Man” Randy Savage, taking part in a thrilling series of matches throughout 1997. Page soon became one of WCW’s top heroes, and the man that celebrities like Basketball Hall of Famer Karl Malone and late night television icon Jay Leno wanted to team with when they stepped through the ropes.”

Page, a wrestling veteran of more than a decade, stepped away from the wrestling ring and established his own health and fitness business aptly called DDPYoga. Several Hall of Famers thanked DDP for the program and for him helping them recover from their addiction of all sorts and to get them back in shape and in all-around improved health. Such notable names are Scott Hall and Jake “the Snake” Roberts, which both were documented in the Roberts documentary last year.

DDP will join 2017 headliner Kurt Angle and The Rock N Roll Express. More names are expected to be released over the next few weeks.

Listen to Comicbook.com’s 2016 podcast interview with DDP:

MORE WWE: Major Update On Finn Balor’s WWE Return/Rock Teases A RAW Appearance / Injured Star Returns To Smackdown / Tracking The Rumored WrestleMania 33 Card