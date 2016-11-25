Dave Bautista Picks His Guardians Of The Galaxy Tag Team Partner

The Evolution (see what I did there) of Dave Bautista’s movie career continues. At a recent Heroes & Villains Fan Fest, Bautista, Sean Gunn, Michael Rooker and Gregg Henry appeared for a Guardians of the Galaxy panel. During the panel, Bautista’s former profession became a topic of the Marvel movie discussion.

A fan asked Bautista which Guardian he would use as a tag team partner. “Rooker,” Batista said. “He’s basically Ric Flair but in better shape!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Michael Rooker, who plays Yondu in Guardians of the Galaxy, has also starred in The Walking Dead, 8 Men Out, JFK, and Mallrats to name a few. To be compared to The Nature Boy by one of Flair’s former tag team partners is high praise. While Rooker may be in great shape, could he drop an elbow on a suit coat with the same gusto as the former 16 time world heavyweight champion?

A fan at the festival also asked Bautista how it felt to get RKO’ed. Rooker even wanted Bautista to demonstrate it, but unfortunately Bautista declined to oblige the fans request. Perhaps they should have asked him about a Batista Bomb instead.

Bautista has been critical of the WWE product ever since he made an ill-fated return in 2014. The wrestling fans were not receptive of Dave’s good guy character winning The Royal Rumble and taking the Wrestleania spot that they felt Daniel Bryan deserved. The blowback was so strong that it led to a triple threat at Wrestlemania 30 involving Bryan, Orton and Bautista.

While Dave’s last run may not have been his best, perhaps Michael Rooker can convince him to come back for one more run at the tag team championships.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2 arrives in theaters on May 5, 2017.