Daniel Bryan Officially Teaming With Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 34

Last week, Daniel Bryan defied odds and WWE doctors and earned medical clearance to return to wrestling. One week later, he has a WrestleMania match.

Bryan announced on SmackDown that he would team with Shane McMahon on April 8 to take down their common enemies Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

If Bryan and Shane are victorious, then KO and Sami will remain fired from WWE. However, if the diabolical pair of Canadians wins, then they’ll be reinstated to SmackDown Live.

Owens and Zayn have already accepted Bryan’s proposal.

Daniel Bryan wants payback?? WE GLADLY ACCEPT. He just made the biggest mistake of his life. If he thought what we did to him last week was bad, just wait & see what we will do to him after publicly firing us.#Wrestlemania will be the worst night of Shane & Daniel’s lives. — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) March 28, 2018

The writing was on the wall for this match to manifest after KO and Sami welcomed Bryan back to WWE with a brutal beatdown last week. Given Shane suffered a similar fate, it appeared Shane and Bryan were destined to combine forces.

But when Shane was rushed from an Antigua vacation to a New Yor Hospital on Monday, his WrestleMania intentions were put on pause. But according to Bryan, Shane will be ready to go by April 8th.

This comes as a pleasant surprise, as WWE.com published this report that seemed to rule Shane out for a significant period of time.

“While there, Shane developed a massive infection due to acute diverticulitis and was hospitalized for several days in Antigua before being flown back to a New York-area hospital, where he is currently being treated with heavy doses of antibiotics,” WWE.com reported. “The doctors in New York have also discovered that Shane suffered an umbilical hernia during the attack, which will require surgery once the infection has been eradicated.”