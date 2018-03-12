CM Punk’s Second UFC Fight Booked for UFC 225 in Chicago

Former WWE Champion CM Punk confirmed he has a second mixed martial arts fight in the UFC booked.

June nine, after I win and lock eyes with my beautiful wife, embrace my coaches and shout out my entire team https://t.co/TmzRWR2kbn — Coach (@CMPunk) March 12, 2018

“June nine, after I win and lock eyes with my beautiful wife, embrace my coaches and shout out my entire team,” Punk wrote, responding to a Twitter using asking when he’ll fight again.

June 9th is the date for the UFC 225 pay-per-view in Punk’s hometown of Chicago, Illinois.

After leaving the WWE in 2014 over numerous disagreements, Punk signed with the UFC in December 2014 to a multi-fight contract despite having no professional fighting background.

He began working with Roufusport MMA Academy in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, home to multiple current and former UFC Champions. After being held back with a shoulder injury, Punk’s first fight was announced in February when he’d take on UFC newcomer Mickey Gall. He underwent surgery for a herniated disc days after the announcement, and the fight was pushed to September 2016 at the UFC 203 event in Cleveland.

Punk’s debut fight didn’t go as many of his fans hoped, as he was taken down by Gall early on and submitted to a rear naked choke. He was paid $500,000 for the fight, and said in the post-fight press conference that this was not a one-and-done ordeal.

Punk originally teased he’d be competing on the Chicago card back in early February, retweeting the poster of the event along with an “eyes” and “thinking” emoji.

UFC President Dana White initially shot down the rumor, saying on an episode of UFC Tonight that no deal was in place.

“I don’t know. I don’t know that’s where he’ll fight,” White said. “He’s healthy now and interested in fighting. We’ll see what happens. There is no deal for CM Punk to fight anywhere, so we’ll see how that thing plays out.”

White, for the record, has yet to comment on Punk’s latest statement.

The ongoing theory is that Punk’s opponent will be Texas fight Mike “The Truth” Jackson (0-1), who lost to Gall back in February 2016.

While Punk’s fighting career continues, his potential return to WWE seems less and less likely. The Wrestling Observer reported back on March 5 that WWE doctor Chris Amann is suing Punk and independent wrestler Colt Cabana for one million dollars in damages for allegedly fabricating statements on a 2014 episode of Cabana’s Art of Wrestling podcast.

During the episode, Punk claimed Amann dismissed a “fatty deposit” on his back that wound up being a very serious infection when Punk was inspected by other doctors.