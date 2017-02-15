Charlotte Disrespects Bayley’s Championship Victory

Sounds like somebody needs a hug. Bayley claimed the top prize in the RAW women’s division on Monday when she defeated Charlotte for her first Women’s Championship, but the war is far from over. Unlike with Charlotte’s previous championship losses to Sasha Banks, there was no respectful talk of “iron sharpening iron” coming from The Queen this time around.

After the bitter loss, Charlotte retweeted a video of the victory to point out that Bayley did not accomplish the victory on her own.

Videos by PopCulture.com

…and she did it all by herself! What a hero to all Huggers everywhere! 😒#StillTheQueen https://t.co/zMgrwTguFv — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) February 15, 2017

The WWE’s favorite hugger responded, but maintained her babyface innocence.

.@MsCharlotteWWE Sasha has always had my back but I was focused on beating you myself…..Again. I had no idea she would do that. — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) February 15, 2017

By not losing clean, Charlotte is likely in position to get her rematch at the upcoming Fastlane pay per view. By switching the title on RAW it gives WWE the chance to keep Charlotte’s ppv streak in tact.

If Charlotte used her legal team to reverse a pinfall on RAW a few weeks back, what will she do for being attacked with a crutch?

