Cesaro Lost a Lot More Than Just His Match at No Mercy Last Night

For the second pay-per-view in a row, Cesaro made headlines without winning a match.

At SummerSlam, the Swiss Superman jumped into the audience to murder a beach ball, but last night, it was his front teeth that got murdered. In the early portion of his and Sheamus’ match against Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose, Cesaro was sling-shotted into the ring corner. His trajectory and ultimate landing were a little long and instead of landing safely on the turnbuckle, it was Cesaro’s teeth broke his fall on the ring post.

Because it’s 2017, we have slow-motion views from multiple angles of Cesaro’s teeth shooting out of his head. Here’s your warning now, things get bloody.

Still in awe over @WWECesaro enduring this and still delivering a phenomenal performance. Truly a pro’s pro. pic.twitter.com/HbIOAhaJKy — TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) September 25, 2017

So this happened tonight. Cesaro lost his two front teeth. Tell me again how wrestling isn’t real, folks? #WWENoMercy @FightBoothPW pic.twitter.com/x4Cvp2Og55 — Luis Vasquez (@LuisVasquez617) September 25, 2017

Despite having his face mutilated, Cesaro seems like he’s in decent enough spirits. He and Sheamus posed for a coupled light-hearted photos backstage.

The #NoMercy PPV should be renamed #NoTeeth in honour of this guy’s awesome performance tonight after eating the ring post. WE ARE #THEBAR. pic.twitter.com/RcFkSRmhsC — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) September 25, 2017

WWE then released a video of their doctors stitching up Cesaro’s mangled mouth. Of everything shown above this is by far the most graphic, so if you’re squeamish, don’t say we didn’t warn you.

EXCLUSIVE: In this GRAPHIC video, @WWECesaro receives three stitches after suffering an injury to his teeth at #WWENoMercy… pic.twitter.com/fWo23mcW7I — WWE (@WWE) September 25, 2017

Rest assured, Cesaro will get his teeth back, but for now it’s been darkly entertaining to watch him without his front chompers. Maybe this could become an identifiable part of his character, being toothless. Eh, nevermind.

