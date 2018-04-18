Vince McMahon Shares Sincere Comments After Death of Bruno Sammartino

The news of Bruno Sammartino’s death swept the wrestling world in a matter of minutes as the most prolific names in the sport paid respect to the Italian Superman. And now Vince McMahon has made his sincere remarks.

The WWE Chairman posted the following to Twitter in light os Tuesday’s sad news.

“One of the finest men I knew, in life and in business. Bruno Sammartino proved that hard work can overcome even the most difficult of circumstances. He will be missed. #RIPLivingLegend.”

Sammartino came up in Vince J. McMahon’s WWWF setting the precedent for Vince Jr. mold of Hulk Hogan. Sammartino’s contributions to WWWF were beyond comprehension as he served as the company’s champion a combined 4040 days. However, despite the lucrative success, Sammartino and WWE would have a falling out that wouldn’t see a resolution until Sammartino’s induction into the Hall of Fame in 2013.

