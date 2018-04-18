Past and Present WWE Superstars Mourn Passing of Bruno Sammartino

Bruno Sammartino passed away at the age of 82 in his home in Pittsburgh, PA. The Italian Superman’s impact on the sport is immeasurable has he had a profound effect on not just his 30-year career, but on generations of wrestlers that followed.

And all of them made sincere posts to social media in honor of their fallen hero. From classics icons like Hulk Hogan to budding icons like AJ Styles, every WWE Superstar paid their respects to one of the original pillars of professional wrestling.

Hulk Hogan

“RIP Bruno, thank you for loving and living our business, only love HH.”

Bret Hart

“Forever a champion. Rest In Peace.”

Triple H

“Devastated to hear the passing of a true icon, legend, great, honest and wonderful man… A true friend…and one of the toughest people I’ve ever met. My thoughts are with his entire family.”

Kurt Angle

“My hometown hero, Bruno Sammartino has passed. I grew up watching Bruno. He was an amazing…”

Ted DiBiase

“Devastating news for the wrestling world. An Icon amongst Icon’s, Bruno Sammartino has passed away. RIP Bruno. My thoughts and prayers are with his family today.”

Taz

“One of the GREATEST of all time, Bruno Sammartino has left us. I was a huge fan of this legend as a kid, Bruno was a massive influence and inspiration on my career from a far. Condolences & prayers to his family.”

Natalya

“Growing up, my grandfather Stu Hart would ALWAYS talk about Bruno Sammartino and what an incredible wrestler he was. I’m so grateful I had the chance to meet Bruno and tell him how much he meant to my grandfather and the entire Hart family. We will all miss you, Bruno.”

Goldust

“Sad to hear that we lost a great one #BrunoSammartino today. Thoughts and prayer go out to his family.”

Tommy Dreamer

“Bruno Sammartino is a wrestling Legend

Honored to have had many conversations with him

When I was w/him I knew I was w/pure class & greatness

Celebrate his life watch 1of his matches today

I was humbled he even knew my name

I’m very sad.”

AJ Styles

“Bruno was a true champion. He was known for his love of his family, this business, and our country.



A huge loss. My prayers are with his family.”

Bruno was a true champion. He was known for his love of his family, this business, and our country.



