Brodie Lee Dead: Nikki and Brie Bella Share Tribute to Pro Wrestler Jon Huber

Nikki and Brie Bella are "lost for words" to hear that AEW wrestler Jon Huber, better known as Dark Order leader Brodie Lee and WWE alum Luke Harper, died Saturday at only 41. The former WWE Superstars took to Twitter to share their memory of their former colleague shortly after his wife Amanda broke the news soon after his passing.

Amanda wrote on her Instagram account that Huber had been fighting a "non-COVID related lung issue" for the past few months, explaining his absence from AEW TV since October. She also thanked the team at AEW, including Cody Rhodes, Matt and Nick Jackson, Kenny Omega and Tony Khan, as well as the Mayo Clinic for its care over the past several weeks.

The Bella twins took to their joint Twitter account to share their condolences shortly after her post, remembering Huber as an "amazing person and father." They sent "love and prayers" to his family.

Lost for words!! Jon was an amazing person and father. Always so sweet and helpful. I loved seeing his son, Brodie, watch him wrestle. He was always so proud! Sending love and prayers to his family! #RipBrodieLee https://t.co/CQURGV1ozY — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) December 27, 2020

Amanda, in her original announcement, wrote that her heart was broken at the loss of her husband and life partner. "I never wanted to write out those words. My heart is broken. The world saw him as the amazing [Brodie Lee], but he was my best friend, my husband and the greatest father you would ever meet," she continued. "No words can express the love I feel or how broken I am right now. He passed surrounded by love ones after a hard fought battle with a non-Covid related lung issue."

AEW also released its own statement, praising Huber as a "very kind soul" and "thoughtful mentor" whose villainous role on TV was far from reality. "The All Elite Wrestling family is heartbroken. In an industry filled with good people, Jon Huber was exceptionally respected and beloved in every way," the promotion wrote on Twitter. "Jon's love for his wife Amanda, and children Brodie and Nolan, was evident to all of us who were fortunate to spend time with him, and we send our love and support to his beautiful family, today and always.

"Jon's popularity among his peers and influence on the wrestling world was worldwide and transcended AEW, so this loss will be felt by many for a long time," the statement continued. "We were privileged at AEW to call Jon Huber a brother, a friend and one of our own."