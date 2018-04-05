Major Update on Brock Lesnar Potentially Returning to the UFC

Now more than ever, WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar appears poised to return to the octagon.

In the lead up to this year’s WrestleMania, the rumor mill has been hot that Lesnar is headed back to the UFC. Some of this is due to the fact that Lesnar’s WWE deal expires after WrestleMania and he hasn’t signed a new contract. Some of it is due to comments Brock and Paul Heyman have made, story line or not.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Now, UFC’s head honcho Dana White has weighed in on the situation. And he was pretty blunt with his assessment of the situation: Lesnar is in fact headed back to the UFC.

Appearing on UFC Tonight on Fox Sports Wednesday night, White was asked point blank if Lesnar is returning. White responded, “Yeah, Brock Lesnar’s coming back. I don’t know when but yes he is.”

You can view the clip below at the seven minute mark.

That’s pretty straight-forward. Does it spoil the result of this Sunday’s likely WrestleMania event? Not exactly. Anyone that has been watching professional wrestling for any period of time can decipher that there is no way Roman Reigns walks out of the Superdome without the WWE Universal Championship in his clutches.

Even for the most ardent Reigns haters, they would have to admit that Roman carrying the belt instead of Brock is what is best for business. It has been a struggle over the last year to have RAW without a world champion nearly every single week, and the brand could really benefit by having the belt on a full timer versus somebody who is virtually never around.

Lesnar last competed for the UFC at UFC 200 in July 2016. He defeated Mark Hunt in that fight, which was unique as Brock was under WWE contract but given permission to work the show. The company might have ended up regretting it, though, as Lesnar’s victory was taken away after the fact due to a failed drug test.

If Lesnar announced his intentions of returning to the UFC, he will still need to serve a six month suspension that stems from that failed drug test before he can fight again. So at the earliest, even if Brock were to sign with UFC right after WrestleMania, you won’t be seeing him fight until the fall.