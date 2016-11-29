Brock Lesnar Is Entering The Royal Rumble

On Monday Night RAW, an emotional Paul Heyman sat down with Michael Cole for the first time since Brock Lesnar’s shocking 86 second defeat to Goldberg at Survivor Series. With tears welling in his eyes, Lesnar’s advocate admitted that they had taken Goldberg lightly and were embarrassed by the outcome.

Heyman went on to say that his client now has something to prove and would be even more dangerous than he’s ever been in the past. After pushing back more tears, Paul said that if Goldberg was in the Rumble, Brock Lesnar would also be in the Rumble!

With Lesnar, Goldberg, and a stacked roster of young talent, the 2017 Royal Rumble could shape up to be one of the biggest and best of all time.

Who else would you like to see walking down the aisle in San Antonio, Texas?