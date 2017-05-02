Bray Wyatt On Braun Strowman Rejoining Wyatt Family

Bray Wyatt has followed the buzzards back to Raw. After the Superstar Shake-up and a ridiculous House of Horrors match with Randy Orton, Wyatt finally made his presence felt in last night’s epic Raw main event. While Wyatt currently stands alone on Monday nights, the Eater of Worlds believes it may not be long before he’s joined by one of his former monsters.

WrestlingInc transcribed Wyatt’s latest interview with the Sam Roberts Podcast where Roberts asked Bray if he believed his departed Family member, Braun Strowman, would ever return to the fold.

“It’s going to be in-and-out forever. I think we are owed our own singles successes and I wish the best for Harper and them. I hope they do great, but I’m always here and we’re always brothers. No one ever stopped being brothers.” Wyatt said, “and that’s the thing. No one ever asks me about Braun [Strowman]. Oh, will Braun ever be back? Of course he will. They always come back. I taught him how to tie his shoes and I taught him how to fly and he won’t forget that.”

Strowman and Wyatt were only separated by the 2016 WWE brand split, and the two have only briefly faced off in the ring during the SmackDown vs Raw Survivor Series build up. With his recent feud with Roman Reigns pushing him into the stratosphere, it seems as if Strowman may have outgrown his former mentor. If the two were to join forces again, it would provide a seemingly unstoppable force for Raw’s babyfaces to deal with.

During the interview Wyatt also struck a similar tone regarding his former right hand man, Luke Harper.

“I have mixed emotions on that. But where he’s at now, he wants to go do his own thing. Go do your own thing because I know who we are. I know where we are as people and when the time is right, we’ll be back together.” Wyatt added, “when we’re needed together, we’ll be together again because, like I said, we are brothers.”

Bray, who has voiced frustrations with his push in the company before, revealed to Roberts that he was in “a bad place” at WrestleMania 32.

“I was in a very bad place at last year’s WrestleMania, emotionally and physically I was a little beat up. But it was like all that rage an anger is what kind of drove me this year and brought me to where I am now, that’s the thing. I want to be The Rock. I want to be the next Rock. Being in there with him and seeing the energy that he can cause the fans to go through, it’s an amazing thing. But I don’t want to be the guy that gets beat up by The Rock. I want to be The Rock. I want to be better than The Rock.”

The Rock may be too lofty a goal for any WWE star, but you can’t blame the guy for setting the bar high.

