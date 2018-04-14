Bray Wyatt Sends Interesting Message to Matt Hardy

WWE performers are now working internet reports into their storylines.

Word has been going around this week that Bray Wyatt’s alliance with Matt Hardy will be short-lived. It started with a report by Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, noting that their has been a push to have Wyatt end up teaming with NXT’s Sanity when the group is called up to the main roster. The writing team has pitched the idea of having Wyatt turn on Hardy to set-up his alliance with the new group.

Wyatt took to Twitter on Saturday to deny the report in kayfabe form.

@MATTHARDYBRAND , Who is this oracle @davemeltzerWON ??? And why does speak so poorly of me? My allegiance to #HouseHardy is true As long as I stay away from the creature that lives in the lake… — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) April 14, 2018

The tweet even garnered a response from Hardy in return.

I know, My COMPEER.. We are DESTINED to change the Plane identified as WWE FOREVAH.. TOGETHER. Our INGENIOUS INSANITY shall IGNITE the INDUSTRY once AGEEN. https://t.co/1ipyxr0CWI — #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 14, 2018

The alliance of course follows a rivalry that saw Hardy and Wyatt collide in an Ultimate Deletion match just a few weeks ago on RAW. The duo made amends when Wyatt appeared at the end of the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34, helping Hardy earn the victory and Andre The Giant trophy.

Since that time, the duo has moved quickly up to the tag team ranks. Following a defeat of Apollo and Titus O’Neil on RAW this week, the pair will take on The Revival. The winner of that match will collide with The Bar at Greatest Royal Rumble in two weeks for the WWE RAW tag team championships.

Despite the denial, it seems unlikely that the Wyatt and Hardy team will be for the long term. Even so, it’s great to see wrestlers working the Internet into their storylines.