Braun Strowman Celebrates WWE Milestone

Two years ago, fans were pretty reluctant to give Braun Strowman credit. As Bray Wyatt’s monster, we could only see a walking refrigerator or some regretful type of Mantaur spin-off. But man, we were wrong.

Today, Braun Strowman turns 2. Not the real Adam Scherr, of course (he’s 33), but the WWE character of The Monster Among Men is celebrating his 2nd “birthday.” In just 24 months, Strowman has come from the Wyatt Family’s muscle to the main event. And we’re probably just getting started.

Strowman made an Instagram post to commemorate his rise.

“And on this day two years ago I introduced #TheMonsterAmongMen to the world!!!! It’s crazy to look back at this photo because this was maybe the 9th time I’d ever been in front of a crowd. So many people judge me and said I would never be more than another failed attempt at a giant in the #Wwe well guess what I proved every one of you wrong and I will continue to shut the moths of naysayers because if haven’t figured it out yet I was born to do this and #BraunStrowman will be talked about and remembered FOREVER!!!! #IveOnlyJustBegun #IWillNeverBeFinished,” he wrote.

Strowman is one of the best things to happen to WWE in a long time. His remarkable size is reminiscent of the 1980s monster heel that makes Vince McMahon salivate, yet he possesses a contemporary athleticism that makes him a wrestling unicorn. Before speaking or wrestling, WWE fans of any nature are going to be captivated by The Monster Among Men. To Vince McMahon, Braun’s only shortcoming is that he wasn’t around to be body slammed by Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania III.

Strowman’s 2017 has already been magnificent. His feud with Roman Reigns is one that we’ve already taken for granted as Strowman has proven that he has main event chops. SummerSlam was a great test to see if Strowman has staying power on WWE’s brightest stage. Spoiler, he does. We’ll use his SummerSlam performance as a reference point that marks the beginning of a Hall of Fame career.