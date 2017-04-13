Braun Strowman Responds To Petition To Get Him Fired

In an age where good guys often get boos and bad guys get cheered, the WWE must be thrilled to one of their biggest villains actually be able to draw genuine heel heat from the audience. Such was the case when a grown adult fan started a change.org petition to get Strowman fired after The Monster Among Men completely destroyed Roman Reigns Monday night on Raw; throwing him off a loading dock while strapped to a gurney and flipping over an ambulance with The Big Dog inside.

The self-professed long time WWE fan was outraged by the amount of violence displayed by the New Face Of Destruction and thought he had “crossed the line.”

The entire segment was designed to get sympathy for Roman Reigns and despite the crowd in Long Island chanting “Thank You Strowman” during the segment, the petition suggests that it at least worked on nearly 2,000 fans.

Strowman responded to the petition in classic monster fashion.

I do what I want when I want and your stupid petition won’t change that!! #NoOneIsSafe #EveryoneWillFall #YourTearsHydrateMe — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) April 12, 2017

To calm the concerned fan’s fears of Strowman’s prowress, fitness site BarBend has an article here about Braun Strowman turning over the ambulance with Roman Reigns inside and if it’s even possible. They stated that it was… “if gravity didn’t exist.” It was also noted that the average ambulance weighs between 10,000 – 14,000 lbs. In the piece, retired professional strongman athlete Michael Gill discussed why the feat is impossible.

“There is no way a human could flip an ambulance. The amount of force necessary could be calculated by a physicist, but it would be crazy,” Gill said. “Given the fact that most of them are also designed to not flip on their side during high speed driving would also make it a more daunting task.”

As for how Reigns would be able to survive the pre-recorded attack on RAW, at the 3:08 mark in the video above you can see where the jump cut was made where Reigns was replaced on the stretcher by a dummy before it was thrown off the platform. Reigns was put back on the stretcher and then placed in the ambulance, which was followed by Strowman flipping the ambulance over. The left side of the ambulance is completely off camera, but you can see Reigns’ shadow and feet on the left side of the screen escaping the ambulance at the 4:12 mark as Strowman was lifting the ambulance.

Hopefully this will allow you all to sleep better at night … but Braun Strowman doesn’t care either way.

