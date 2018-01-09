Braun Strowman Gets Creative in Attempt to Kill Brock Lesnar and Kane on RAW

Braun Strowman’s ability to break large things has reached a biblical level. Tonight on RAW, Strowman performed yet another highly physical miracle by making an entire backstage set collapse upon Kane and Brock Lesnar.

After Lesnar and Paul Heyman ran through their typical routine, the Universal Champion was jumped by Kane. The scuffle bled backstage where things really got interesting. After stumbling into the Monster Among Men’s cave, Kane and Lesnar would soon be on the wrong end of the iconic footage. Strowman laid waste to them in a normal fashion, but instead of finishing them off with a slew of running powerslams, Strowman used a grappling hook as his tool for chaos. All too naturally, Strowman launched the device over a massive scaffold, then despite the desperate pleas from Paul Heyman and others, Strowman yanked the entire structure down upon his foes.

This was incredible to watch live as there simply no precedent for Braun Strowman. Somehow, Kane would leave under his own power, although at a painstaking pace. Lesnar, though, was strapped to a stretcher and hauled off in an ambulance despite his protests.

Needless to say, The Monster Among Men and his latest feat had Twitter excited.

Braun Strowman’s attempted murderer gimmick is the best thing in wrestling right now. #RAW — Adam Pacitti (@adampacitti) January 9, 2018

Can we take a moment to applaud that impeccable grappling hook toss by Strowman? #RAW — Jack Snodgrass (@CheekyJobber) January 9, 2018

Well, I guess we can’t complain about Kane if he’s dead. #RAW — WWE on PopCulture (@WWEonPopCulture) January 9, 2018

I told you I’d do it on my own terms!!!!! #TheMonsterAmongEveryone — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) January 9, 2018