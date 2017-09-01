Huge Cage Match Booked for Labor Day’s RAW

WWE will need reinforcements and likely tranquilizers next Monday night as they may have booked a match that could spark uncontrollable chaos.

On the Labor Day edition of Monday Night RAW, Braun Strowman will face the Big Show in a cage match.

As far as we know, this will be Strowman’s first cage match. The rule of thumb with The Monster Among Men is to expect to see something you’ve never seen before. The last time he and Show mingled, they literally blew up WWE’s ring.

Somehow, this match has room to add parody. Brock Lesnar could very well be in attendance and the Beast Incarnate owes Strowman some physical punishment. As their Universal Championship match for No Mercy looms, WWE will make sure they are in the same place at the same time from here on out. Whatever happens, we’re nearly guaranteed to see something unprecedented on Monday.

This is the essence of Braun Strowman. When he’s on RAW, we have to tune in because it’s likely that he can produce something we’ve never seen before — like tipping over an ambulance. Braun Strowman is everything that is right about professional wrestling. The man is a spectacle. Before speaking or wrestling, WWE fans of any nature are going to be captivated by The Monster Among Men. To Vince McMahon, Braun’s only short coming is that he wasn’t around to be body slammed by Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania III.

Strowman’s 2017 has already been magnificent. His feud with Roman Reigns is one that we’ve already taken for granted as Strowman has proven that he has main event chops. SummerSlam was a great test to see if Strowman has staying power on WWE’s brightest stage. Spoiler: he does. Now, he finds himself challenging Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship. Strowman’s rise has been one of WWE’s most organic in quite some time. With minimal effort, WWE has fans exploding every time he appears on camera. All signs point to him being a transcendental talent for WWE.