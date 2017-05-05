Batista Misses Wrestling, But Not “WWE’s Bulls**t”

Batista’s last run in the WWE did not go as planned. The returning star was expected to be booked as the hero who came back to save the WWE from the evil ways of the champion, Randy Orton. Instead, Daniel Bryan happened.

Booked to win the Royal Rumble, Batista was set for a WrestleMania face off with his former Evolution teammate. Fans whole-heartedly rejected the booking and WWE was forced to about face and turn Batista into a heel against the Yes movement leader.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The former World Champ would put over Bryan at WrestleMania, then rejoin his Evolution partners to put over The Shield before exiting the company and heading back to Hollywood.

On a recent episode of Chris Jericho’s podcast, Talk is Jericho, the former champ admitted something that you won’t often hear from the Guardians of the Galaxy 2 star.

He misses wrestling, but not the WWE’s “bullshit.”

“Yeah, I miss it a lot. … There’s nothing like it, you know that. There’s just an adrenaline rush that goes along with it. What I don’t miss is the company, to be honest with you. I don’t miss WWE. I miss wrestling, I just don’t miss dealing with the company and its bullshit. Yeah it’s the bullshit man, it’s just too much bullshit.”

Jericho asked if Dave has ever asked to come back since his last run.

“I’ve asked, yeah, I’ve asked. Well, there’s… I’ve asked for what I want. I’ll tell you and I’ve talked to Hunter about it and I’ve talked to Vince about it. I said I would come back and run a whole program with Hunter. That’s the only thing I’m interested in doing. They’re just not interested in it, you know?”

Y2J then wanted Jericho to clarify that WWE did not want him to work with Triple H.

“I guess not. They just… I’ve run it by them a few different times and they just say ‘yeah, we’ll think about it.’ That’s every time I ask them about it. ‘Yeah, I’ll think about it.’”

The galactic guardian was then asked if there was anyone else on the roster he would work with.

“At this point, no, because it would be my retirement thing. It would be what I would go out on. I would come back and I’d do a whole program and then I’d be done.”

Considering how WWE is using their older stars to put over the New Era, it would be hard to imagine Batista getting to come in for one more win against Triple H. Then again, anything is possible in the WWE and the bigger Dave’s Hollywood status gets, the more intriguing he would be as a return guest for WWE.

[H/T CagesideSeats]

MORE POP WWE: Charlotte Flair Comments On Leaked Photos / WWE Backlash Card 2017 / Roman Reigns And Braun Strowman Hang Overseas