Baron Corbin Reveals New Bald Look

Monday Night Raw opened this week with the four men and four women competing in the the two Money in the Bank ladder matches at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view on Sunday.

Raw general manager Kurt Angle came out to introduce the eight wrestlers, but was interrupted by Baron Cobin, the new constable of the show.

But with his new position came a new look, as Corbin showed off his new, clean-shaven head.

Ngl it took me a minute to realize that was Baron Corbin. Dude looks like a youth minister that does taxes as his day job #RAW pic.twitter.com/hgqSegm8pt — anne lorraine (@phandaya_) June 12, 2018

As usual, wrestling fans had plenty to say about the new look on Twitter. Most of the comments were positive, given Corbin had previously been mocked for his receding hairline.

Baron Corbin looks so much better with a shaved head. Good for him. #RAW — Rumble Ramble (@TheRumbleRamble) June 12, 2018

BARON CORBIN CUT HIS HAIR AND I FRIGGING LOVE IT! Love the suit too! #Raw — Phenominal APZ (@DadeeArt) June 12, 2018

Baron Corbin is bald and looks so much better😂. #RAW — Heel Justin™ (@HeelJustin315) June 12, 2018

Baron Corbin when he showed up to Kurt Angle’s office pic.twitter.com/izAxyjoRzd — AJ ☁️ (@curbedstomp) June 12, 2018

“Baron Corbin when he showed up to Kurt Angle’s office,” a fan tweeted, posting a clip from the SpongeBob Squarepants Movie.

Even Kevin Owens managed to throw in a remark about Corbin’s bald head.

Sunday’s pay-per-view outside of Chicago, Illinois will involve two ladder matches for the second year in a row. The participants in the men’s match include Owens, Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, Bobby Roode, Rusev, Samoa Joe, The Miz and a yet-to-be-named member of The New Day. The women’s match will include Alexa Bliss, Sasha Banks, Natalya, Ember Moon, Lana, Charlotte Flair, Naomi and Becky Lynch.

Corbin himself has some experience with the ladder match, defeating six other men to win the briefcase at the 2017 pay-per-view. But just two months later he joined the infamous group of Superstars who failed in their cash-in attempts. “The Lone Wolf” attempted to steal the WWE Championship away from Jinder Mahal after interfering in a match between him and John Cena on an episode of SmackDown Live. But Mahal rolled him up just after the bell rang for the win.