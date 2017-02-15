Baron Corbin Destroys Dean Ambrose On Smackdown

Dean Ambrose was on the hunt for the man who left him laying in the Elimination Chamber, but unfortunately for the Lunatic Fringe, it was Baron Corbin who found him first. Smackdown GM Daniel Bryan had set Dean up in a match with his former sidekick, James Ellsworth, but as Ambrose’s music hit, Baron Corbin came out dragging a beaten down Dean by his shirt.

Dean would attempt to fight off the Lone Wolf, but Corbin overpowered him and gave him the Deep Six into a production table, which set off an electrical explosion.

Videos by PopCulture.com

When asked for his motivations, Corbin simply said it was Dean Ambrose who cost him the WWE Championship. Could Dean and Baron be headed for an Intercontinental Championship bout at this year’s Wrestlemania?

