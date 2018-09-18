Alexa Bliss Sidelined by Injury, Will Miss Season 2 Premiere of Mixed Match Challenge

Alexa Bliss will reportedly miss the season two premiere of Mixed Match Challenge due to being sidelined by an injury.

Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that the WWE Diva suffered some kind of an injury to her arm, though it is not known how serious the injury may be at this time.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Most recently, Bliss appeared on Monday Night Raw with Mickie James and Alicia Fox, who faced off against Nia Jax and Ember Moon.

Due to an arm injury, @AlexaBliss_WWE is unable to compete on @WWE Mixed Match Challenge tonight. @BraunStrowman will now team up with @WWEEmberMoon for the Season 2 premiere. #WWEMMC pic.twitter.com/LUjyCIFwyZ — WWE (@WWE) September 18, 2018

For now, it is reported that Braun Strowman will team with Ember Moon on Mixed Match Challenge, something she recently commented on in a new YouTube video.

It’s no secret I don’t condone the way Alexa Bliss does business around the WWE,” Moon said in her statement. “But there is one simple truth… it doesn’t matter who you are, injuries suck. They always have and they always will.”

“But tonight, Ember Moon is gonna rise to the Mixed Match Challenge. And with Braun Strowman by my side, we’re gonna eclipse the competition,” she added.

A number of fans have commented on Moon’s video. Most are upset to see Bliss be sidelined, but others are excited to see the new match up.

“This might be nice. Both can be monsters in the ring,” one fan commented. “I would love for Braun to let her do the eclipse of his shoulders!”

“Eclipse from atop Braun Strowman? Hmmm…..” another fan wrote, echoing the sentiment.

A number of fans on Twitter have also commented on Bliss’ situation, with most of them wishing her well and hoping for a speedy recovery.

Alexa will be back next week and then her and Braun will win the Mixed Match Challenge get well soon Bliss — WWE2420 (@wwe2420) September 18, 2018

One fan noted that it “looks like she’s been pulled from a few live events too,” adding, “Hoping they’re just doing that to sell the injury and it’s not legitimate and serious, but I’m sadly not holding my breath.”

Hope Alexa isn’t out long, but if she has to miss #WWEEvolution can we get @MickieJames vs @trishstratuscom? — Ricky Wills (@RickyWills15) September 18, 2018

At this time, Bliss does not appear to have commented publicly on her injury but it may only be a matter of time before she does.