AJ Styles Reveals Why He’s Jealous Of NXT Stars

According to AJ Styles, the grind to become a WWE Superstar has become more wrestler friendly. In an interview with Inside The Ropes, Styles opened up about how he envies the intimate environment that NXT has created:

“Well I gotta tell you, I’m very jealous of the performers who’ve come up through NXT. They are like family. They know each other by their given names, their birth names. And so when they talk about each other I’m like ‘Who is that? Who are you talking to?’ So I’m like ‘Don’t call them by their birth name, call them by their WWE name.’ So I’m jealous of that, they have that family atmosphere, that’s the great thing about NXT.”

He would add:

“And I’ve said this also, back in – you know, way back then, years and years ago, there were people getting stabbed in the back so others can climb to the top. That’s not the way it’s done in NXT because you can actually care about the guy across from you. You know them, you know what they went through, you see them train, you’ve seen how hard they work. So you have a passion for each other and love man, so you want to see them do well. They love each other, and I think that’s the most important thing in the WWE right now. I’ve seen guys work so hard together because they love each other like family. They see how hard each other has worked through NXT and made their way finally to the main roster. I think that’s really important. For WWE alone. When you got some of the guys I care about most in this business, my best friends, are the guys I have the best matches with. That hopefully never changes in the WWE, because of NXT.”

Styles is just one of many current WWE superstars to gush about NXT. Truly, the developmental program is one that revolutionized the industry. Seemingly, WWE created a place where young talent can be nurtured while veteran, Independent wrestlers can enhance their careers. It’s no shock to hear that NXT’s environment is this healthy.

It’s hard to imagine what climbing through the wrestling ranks looks like, but with NXT things seem to have improved. As per Styles, life used to be hyper-competitive between peers, which undoubtedly contributed to an isolating work place. With NXT, the Indy promotion reaches its most evolved state, a wrestling safe haven.

High marks all around for everyone behind NXT, from talent to front office. Instead of keeping tabs on the independent circuit, WWE made the indy scene come to them. Instead of treating NXT like a pedestrian subsidiary, WWE gives them pay-per-views. Instead of a paycheck, WWE gives NXT talent a career.