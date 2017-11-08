The 5 Juiciest Rumors in WWE This Week

One of the best parts of being a WWE fan is trying to guess which way the company is headed next. Who’s getting pushed? Who’s getting buried? Who’s turning heel? And who has the ever-dubious backstage heat on them?

Well, unless we were in actually in WWE’s locker room, we’re limited to speculation. Fortunately for our imagination, an abundance of whispers, rumors, grumbling, and grumbles seep out of WWE and onto the internet every single day.

Videos by PopCulture.com

With so much innuendo reaching the public, it’s easy to get lost or even worse, bite on some Fake News. But fear not WWE Universe, we here at Pop Culture have sifted through the muck and have found the most credible rumors of the week.

Enjoy!

Braun Strowman to Chase The Miz

Even though the Miz is currently embroiled in a non-title feud with Baron Corbin, WWE already has plans in place for his Intercontinental Championship.

According to Dave Meltzer and the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is scheming to have Braun Strowman challenge The Miz for his IC belt. However, where and when that happens is still a mystery. AfterSurvivor Series, RAW will not have another pay-per-view until January’s Royal Rumble.

Clearly, Braun Strowman has plenty of incentive to chase the Miz as long as he sees fit. After being stuffed into a garbage truck at TLC by his “teammates” Strowman appeared on this week’s RAW to exact his revenge. While it was Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel who ate most of the punishment, it sounds like the Miz’s comeuppance will but just as brutal but may last a month.

Probability that Strowman gets an Intercontinental opportunity: 4/5

Changing of the Guard?

Shane McMahon made a sudden announcement on Twitter that on the next episode of SmackDown Jinder Mahal will defend his WWE Championship against AJ Styles. At first, this impromptu title match seemed like a ratings grab, but there’s speculation that Styles may actually become WWE Champion.

Dave Meltzer addressed the rumors on the Friday edition of Wrestling Observer Live. Meltzer seems to be of the belief that there are three possibilities at play here.

He believes there’s a chance that WWE has soured on Lesnar vs. Mahal at Survivor Series, believing Mahal isn’t a big enough challenger for Lesnar on such a big show, and they may want to change things up so they can feature Lesnar vs. Styles.

Probability Styles wins WWE Championship next Tuesday: 2/5

Paige’s Sudden Return

2-time WWE Women’s Champion Paige has been absent from WWE for over a year thanks to injuries and suspension. However, it sounds like we can officially expect her return. Possibly in the next few days.

Her fiance and former WWE Superstar, Alberto El Patron recently spoke with TMZ Sports and shared a few revealing quotes on Paige’s near future.

“She’s getting ready, she’s in Orlando at the moment. She’s been there for the last 6 or 7 weeks. It’s going to happen pretty soon. I can not give you any more details because I will get her in trouble. They told her to lay low and not talk too much about it. She’s days, weeks, probably days away from going back to WWE and doing something in the ring,” he said.

If Paige is to be making her comeback in “days” we can presume that she would be in the mix for Team SmackDown at Survivor Series. How hard is it imagining WWE teasing a mystery team member only to have Paige make her prodigal return?

Probability Paige is back within 2 weeks: 3.5/5

Kurt Angle vs. Triple H at WrestleMania 34

Now that Kurt Angle‘s WWE comeback is in full swing, Vince McMahon and Co. have wasted no time in implicating him in huge storylines. Already at the top of WWE’s card, Angle looks like he’ll be staying there if the latest rumor on his future is true.

According to CageSideSeats, WWE is currently working towards a Kurt Angle vs. Triple H match at WrestleMania 34. While there is no guarantee this happens, it certainly appears that WWE is at least laying the groundwork for this feud to expand. We’ll know far more after Survivor Series, but WWE seems to be working in the direction of Angle vs. The McMahons.

Probability of Kurt Angle vs. Triple H at WrestleMania 34: 3/5

Undertaker at WrestleMania?

Despite his heavy metaphor regarding his retirement at WrestleMania 33, rumors ceaselessly sprout around the Deadman and his future.

Undertaker was implicated for SummerSlam, TLC, Survivor Series, and now finds his name back in the mix for a WrestleMania match.

According to Cagesideseats, the sentiment is growing that the 52-year old Taker will have another match in New Orleans. As to how, why, or who is anyone’s guess. However, The Undertaker is booked for the 25th Anniversary of RAW in early 2018, so we should have a decent idea on his future after that show.

Probability Undertaker competes at WrestleMania 34: 2/5