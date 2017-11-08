WWE rumors are the best. Trying to guess WWE‘s future directions is arguably the greatest part of being a wrestling fan. Unfortunately, there’s an abundance of “fake news” in the wrestling world, but we’re doing our best to find you the Least Fake News possible.

This week, like all others, is practically bursting with spoilers, leaks, rumblings, and grumblings. We’ve sifted through each and every one and happily picked the most legitimate.

Thankfully, the Undertaker will not be on this week’s list. The Deadman found himself involved in all kinds of crazy speculation for nearly a month straight. So for now, Taker rumor mongers can rest (in peace).

So what did make the list? Let’s crack it open; here are The 5 Juiciest Rumors in WWE This Week:

Danile Bryan Hall of Fame 2018

As WrestleMania 34 approaches, WWE will soon be making a choice a to who will headline the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame Class.

Not long ago it was originally believed that Dave Batista would have the honor. However, according to the Inquisitor and Sportskeeda, WWE is choosing between SmackDown GM Daniel Bryan and Goldberg.

Seeing that Goldberg missed his turn last year during his WWE victory lap WWE may want to induct him this year. Even further, Goldberg already has a WWE 24 special set to release later this year.

For Bryan, the sentiment is heightened by the fact that WrestleMania 34 is in New Orleans – the same place Bryan officially became a mythical hero a few years prior. WWE may want to induct him on that hallowed ground before he leaves the company later in the year…

Probability: 3.8/5

Paige to SmackDown?

Earlier this week news broke that Paige was seeking medical clearance from WWE doctors at the Performance Center. However, not only has Paige’s neck injury been declared medically sound, but WWE already has plans for the 2-time Women’s Champion.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Paige’s comeback in full swing as her last hurdle is to simply get back into ring shape. Even further, her return is so imminent that WWE already has plans for her to join the SmackDown brand. And if that’s not enough, WWE has a storyline ready for her big comeback.

This comes as huge news as just a few days ago it was uncertain that Paige would even be medically cleared to participate in WWE action. But not only is she healthy, but her return may be a priority for WWE.

Probability: 4.4/5

2018 Women’s Royal Rumble?

According to SportsKeeda, WWE is planning to announce a women’s Royal Rumble match for January 28, 2018, show.

This would mark yet another historic step for women in WWE. Having already notched a Hell in a Cell match and Money in the Bank ladder match, a Royal Rumble would even further blur the distinctions between men’s and women’s wrestling in WWE.

An all-female Royal Rumble would have about half the contest of a normal 30-wrestler Rumble, which actually makes for an easier facilitation fo the match.

Even further, if the same stakes are on the line (a title shot at WrestleMania), does that makes Ronda Rousey the early favorite?

Probabilty: 4.1/5

The Charlotte Flair Era

Now that Charlotte Flair is able to return to a full WWE schedule, Vince McMahon and Co. may be ready to give her a massive push.

According to CageSideSeats, the current plan is to have Charlotte beat Natalya for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at Hell in a Cell. But that may just be the beginning. Due to her father’s health crisis, Charlotte is packed with goodwill from WWE’s fanbase. Seeing that she now is operating as a babyface, the time may be perfect for her to get a Roman Reigns level boost.

It’s no surprise WWE likes Charlotte. With her direct connection to Ric Flair alone, WWE could make Charlotte a profitable character. However, Charlotte is so much more than Ric Flair’s daughter. In just a short amount of time on WWE’s main roster, Charlotte has become arguably the greatest women’s’ wrestler of all time.

Probabilty: 4.8/5

Triple H vs. Kevin Owens

The storyline between Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon may be leading to the involvement of a certain in-law of the McMahon family.

According to StillRealToUs, Triple H is set to intervene in Kevin Owens’ war against Shane and Vince McMahon. As per the report, Owens planned to not just beat Shane at Hell in a Cell, but to do so convincingly – perhaps in a gratuitous manner. This will lead to Shane being written off of television. With Shane gone that leaves room for Triple H to assume an on-screen authority role. Despite he and Owens having a positive real-life relationship, we can assume that Triple H will be coming to the thwart the evil-doing KO in the name of the McMahon Family.

Probabilty: 3.3/5