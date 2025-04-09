Major Video Game Movie Hits Netflix’s Top 10 After $405 Million Box Office Run in 2022

Gotta go fast—to the top of the Netflix charts, that is. Sonic the Hedgehog 2, about the blue, lightning-fast hedgehog of video-game fame, has jumped to #2 on the Netflix charts.

The movie was a box office smash, taking in over $405 million worldwide.

In the first film, Sonic (Ben Schwartz) banishes his arch-nemesis Ivo Robotnik a.k.a. Dr. Eggman (Jim Carrey) to a planet far, far away. The second film focuses on Eggman’s return with the help of Knuckles (Idris Elba), a talking echidna. Sonic gets into a fight with the two before being rescued by his friend Miles “Tails” Prower (Colleen O’Shaughnessey), a talking fox with two tails. The best friends resolve to stop Eggman’s plans for revenge and world domination.

As mentioned, the film was a massive hit across the globe. Knuckles, a spin-off TV series starring Idris Elba’s character was greenlit shortly after the movie’s release and eventually came out in April 2024.

The third film, Sonic the Hedgehog 3, released shortly after in December of last year. It revolves around the mysterious alien hedgehog Shadow, played by Keanu Reeves. Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles have to stop Shadow and his team’s plans to blow up the Earth.

A fourth Sonic the Hedgehog film will release on March 19, 2027.