'Peaky Blinders' Season 6 Hitting Netflix in June

Peaky Blinders Season 6 will arrive on Netflix sooner than fans might think! As previously reported, the sixth installment of the BBC One period gangster epic will premiere Friday, June 10 in the U.S. after already kicking off in the UK in February. All six episodes of what will be the final season of the Cillian Murphy-starring show will be available for streaming at that time.

Initially premiering in 2013 and created by Steven Knight, the British period crime drama follows the Shelby crime family after World War I and their rise to prominence and power. Season 6, currently airing on BBC One in the UK, finds Murphy's Tommy Shelby facing off with various foes, but ultimately discovering that the most formidable enemy he has is himself. In addition to Murphy, the season also stars Tom Hardy, Paul Anderson, Finn Cole, Anya Taylor-Joy, Natasha O'Keeffe and Sophie Rundle, among others.

"I think this is the culmination of the series that hopefully improves upon the last season and makes the most recent one the richest and deepest one that we possibly can, partially because of all of the pandemic s– happening in the world and, of course, the really sad loss of [Helen] McCrory," Murphy told Variety. "I think we are determined to make this a special series and we have been extra committed to working hard. I think the fans will be pleased!"

Season 6 debuted on BBC One in the UK on Sunday, Feb. 27. The Season 6 premiere drew in 3.8 million overnight viewers. That number not only tied the series record previously set by the Season 5 finale in September 2019, but also set a new record for a season launch. The series has proven successful throughout its entire run, garnering both awards and rave reviews from critics. Despite that success, it was confirmed in January 2021 that the series would end with Season 6. Executive producer Caryn Mandabach said at the time, "series six marks the end of an epic story that has entranced audiences since it first started in 2013, but the world of Peaky Blinders will most definitely live on."

Knight previously confirmed that a Peaky Blinders film adaptation is in the works, telling Deadline back in January 2021, "I can say that my plan from the beginning was to end Peaky with a movie. That is what is going to happen." Production on the film is set to being in 2023. Peaky Blinders Season 6 arrives on Netflix on June 10.