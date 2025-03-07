Millie Bobby Brown Reveals Her Real Name for the First Time

Millie Bobby Brown is sharing her real name for the first time. The actress, 21, shocked her The Electric State co-star Chris Pratt by revealing her middle name in an interview with BuzzFeed UK, joking, “You heard it here first.”

Tasked with guessing one another’s middle names, Pratt, 45, was confident in guessing “Bobby” was the Stranger Things star’s middle name, but she surprisingly responded that her famous second moniker is actually a stage name.

“My middle name is Bonnie,” she asked in the March 6 interview, prompting Pratt to ask if her name is actually Millie Bobby Bonnie Brown. “No. It’s no Bobby,” she clarified. “It’s Millie Bonnie Brown,” adding, “I’ve never told anyone that, you heard it here first.”

Millie Bobby Brown attends “The Electric State” premiere at Callao Cinema on February 27, 2025 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Patricia J. Garcinuno/Getty Images)

Pratt continued to ask, “Your middle name is Bonnie? But you just changed it to Bobbie for …” as Brown shrugged, “S—ts and giggles.” When Pratt then said she had changed her middle name in order to have a “stage name,” Brown laughed, prompting the Marvel star to add, “No s—t!”

Brown has been making headlines in recent weeks after standing up against “bullying” comments about her appearance. On March 3, she took to Instagram to share a candid video, saying, “I think it’s necessary to speak up about this. I started in this industry when I was 10 years old. I grew up in front of the world, and for some reason, people can’t seem to grow with me. Instead, they act like I’m supposed to stay frozen in time, like I should still look the way I did on Stranger Things Season 1. And because I don’t, I’m now a target,” she continued.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi attend the world premiere of Netflix’s “The Electric State” at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on February 24, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The Enola Holmes star continued, “I refuse to apologize for growing up. I refuse to make myself smaller to fit the unrealistic expectations of people who can’t handle seeing a girl become a woman. I will not be shamed for how I look, how I dress, or how I present myself.”

“We have become a society where it’s so much easier to criticize than it is to pay a compliment,” she went on. “Why is the knee-jerk reaction to say something horrible rather than to say something nice? If you have a problem with that, I have to wonder — what is it that actually makes you so uncomfortable?”