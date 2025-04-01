Dave Coulier Is Cancer-Free 5 Months After Stage 3 Diagnosis

Dave Coulier is cancer-free just five months after receiving a diagnosis of stage 3 non-Hodgkin Lymphoma.

The actor’s Full House co-star Candace Cameron Bure broke the news in an Instagram post on Monday, March 31. “DAVE IS CANCER FREE!!!!” the actress, 48, wrote, alongside a selfie with Coulier and his wife Melissa. “Join me in celebrating this AMAZING news — let’s shower him with all the love in the world!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Coulier’s longtime friend and co-star John Stamos was quick to celebrate on social media as well, sharing a post that same day featuring a screen recording of the FaceTime he received from Coulier sharing the good news.

“He fought like hell with strength and heart and true to form [for] Dave, a whole lot of humor,” Stamos said in a voiceover. “We’d FaceTime constantly during the toughest days, trying to find something, anything to laugh about. And somehow Dave always managed to crack a joke and lift the mood and remind me and himself that joy still exists in the hardest moments.”

Earlier Monday, Coulier revealed his cancer journey had taken a turn for the better in an interview published by Parade, explaining that a recent biopsy of a lymph node in his neck returned with excellent results.

“Melissa and I waited for a week to get the biopsy results back, and there is no sign of cancer,” he told the outlet. “One of the few times in my life when ‘zero’ has been a great number to hear.”



At the time of the interview, Coulier told the outlet he was awaiting the results of a CAT scan to see if his cancer was truly “in the rear-view mirror,” adding, “I’ll tell you this. Today is the first day that I really feel like, ‘Wow, I’m feeling pretty darn good. I feel like myself.’ And it’s today. So I get to celebrate that with you.”

Coulier announced in November 2024 that he had been diagnosed a month prior with stage 3 non-Hodgkin Lymphoma after he underwent testing for swollen lymph nodes.

“This has been a really fast roller-coaster ride of a journey,” he told PEOPLE at the time. “I looked at how those words affected [Melissa] and I thought, you know what, I’m going to be strong throughout this, not just for me, but I’m going to be strong for her.”