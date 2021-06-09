'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist' Creator Believes the Show Isn't Dead Just Yet

✖

On Wednesday, NBC revealed that they would not be moving forward with an additional season of Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist on the network or NBCUniversal's streaming service, Peacock. There was hope that there would be another, eight-episode final season on Peacock, but negotiations recently fell through. However, there's a possibility that Zoey's may live to see another day on a different streaming service or network. Austin Winsberg, the showrunner for Zoey's, took to Twitter to share his hopes about the show's future.

Winsberg wrote that he doesn't believe that Zoey's is "dead." He added, "There is too much love and goodwill and the fan base is incredible." However, he went on to write that he would need some help from the NBC show's fans in order to make that hope a reality. Winsberg wrote that the "more fan support we can throw behind it - the better." As a result, he's encouraging fans to use the "#SaveZoeysPlaylist" hashtag in order to get the campaign trending. He's also urging the cast, which includes Jane Levy and Skylar Astin, to spread the word so that the "powers that be know the appetite is strong" to continue Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist for another season.

Winsberg previously shared his hopes that Zoey's would find another life on a different streaming platform. he even said that he would be open to producing the show outside of the typical network constraints. The showrunner previously explained, “If we had the ability to not be so beholden to the network runtime, I mean, there are scenes I have to cut every week or songs I have to cut for time. To able to have a little bit more creative freedom and flexibility, there could be great.” Considering that the showrunner, and numerous fans, are down for the idea, it's indeed possible that Zoey's could find another home following its cancellation after two seasons on NBC.