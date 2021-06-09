NBC Reveals Fate of 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist' Amid Peacock Negotiations

✖

NBC has canceled Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist after two seasons. TVLine reports there was a bid for the show to be picked up by the network's sibling streamer Peacock for an eight-episode final season, but negotiations fell apart over the weekend. Lionsgate is said to be pitching the show to other networks in the hopes that it can be revived.

Showrunner Austin Winsberg told the outlet in May of the possible switch that there would be some benefits to the different platform. “If we had the ability to not be so beholden to the network runtime, I mean, there are scenes I have to cut every week or songs I have to cut for time,” Winsberg explained. “To able to have a little bit more creative freedom and flexibility there could be great.”