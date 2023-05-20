'Zoey 102' First-Look Photos Show Jamie Lynn Spears Return for Class Reunion

It's been just over 15 years since Zoey 101 ended on Nickelodeon after four seasons, and Jamie Lynn Spears is coming back as Zoey Brooks in the upcoming Paramount+ movie Zoey 102. Zoey will be reuniting with old friends Chase Matthews (Sean Flynn), Logan Reese (Matthew Underwood), Michael Barret (Christopher Massey), Quinn Pensky (Erin Sanders), Stacey Dillsen (Abby Wilde), and Mark Del Figgalo (Jack Salvatore) for a wedding. First-look photos preview the much-anticipated class reunion. Along with the familiar faces, Thomas Lennon, Owen Thiele, and Dean Geyer will also be in the movie, according to Entertainment Weekly. The upcoming film is set to premiere on Paramount+ sometime this summer, though an official date has yet to be announced. From the looks of the photos, it's going to be a movie you won't want to miss as some of your PCA favorites finally reunite.

Zoey Brooks Is Back (Photo: DANA HAWLEY) Jamie Lynn Spears returns as Zoey Brooks after Zoey 101 ended in 2008. She's even wearing the always iconic key necklace. prevnext

Game Show Blitz (Photo: DANA HAWLEY) Zoey 102 will see Zoey and her friends coming together for a wedding that also serves as a high school reunion. It will also reveal what the gang has been up to since the series ended. prevnext

Tense Environment (Photo: DANA HAWLEY) Reno 911!'s Thomas Lennon plays Zoey's boss Kelly Kevyn. It looks like their working relationship is a little tense, but it's nothing Zoey can't handle. prevnext

Charismatic Actor (Photo: DANA HAWLEY) Dean Geyer from Glee portrays Todd, a "charismatic actor." He definitely looks like he could cause some trouble, or maybe even the complete opposite. prevnext

Wedding Bliss (Photo: DANA HAWLEY) A wedding and reunion all wrapped in one? Zoey and her pals are going to have a trip to remember. prevnext

Old and New Faces (Photo: DANA HAWLEY) While there will be multiple familiar faces returning for Zoey 102, not all of them will be coming back. Austin Butler, who portrayed James Garrett in the final season, previously discussed the Zoey rumors and revealed that he would not be reprising is role. Victoria Justice and Paul Butcher will also not be returning, along with Alexa Nikolas, who has publicly called out Spears and the show for the way she was treated. prevnext