Nickelodeon Begins Production on Jamie Lynn Spears Movie 'Zoey 102'

The movie based on the hit Nickelodeon series Zoey 101 is in the works. On Thursday, Nickelodeon announced the start of production on Zoey 102 (working title). The full-length film will follow the alumni of Pacific Coast Academy as they reunited for a wedding in the present day. Production is taking place in North Carolina, and the film will stream exclusively on Parmount+ later this year.

Jamie Lynn Spears will reprise her role as Zoey Brooks. Zoey 102 will also star Erin Sanders ("Quinn Pensky"), Sean Flynn ("Chase Matthews"), Matthew Underwood ("Logan Reese"), Christopher Massey ("Michael Barret"), Abby Wilde ("Stacey Dillsen") and Jack Salvatore ("Mark Del Figgalo"). Spears is also an executive producer of the film.

(Photo: DANA HAWLEY)

"I'm beyond thrilled to be back alongside my PCA family and continue the story of Zoey and all the characters fans know and love," Spears said in a statement. " As an executive producer, it's been an exciting opportunity to work with such incredible talent as well as Paramount+ and Nickelodeon." Zoey 102 is directed by Nancy Hower, and the script is written by Monica Sherer & Madeline Whitby. Executive producers are Spears Alexis Fisher, Hower, and Sherer & Whitby. Nickelodeon Studios is producing the movie.

(Photo: Nickelodeon)

Zoey 101 debuted on Nickelodeon in 2005 and became one of the top shows on the network. The series followers Zoey Brooks who enrolls at Pacific Coast Academy, a school that previously only allowed boys to attend. Throughout the series, Zoey and her friends deal with different challenges at the boarding school in Southern California. Zoey 101 lasted for four seasons with 61 episodes.

Spears, 31, can currently be seen in the Fox competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test. She also stars in the Netflix series Sweet Magnolias, and a third season of the series is on the way. "It feels great. Why haven't I been doing this constantly?" Spears told Entertainment Tonight about working on Sweet Magnolias. "I think life has a way of putting itself at the right place at the right time and this was it. This was the right place at the right time. I missed acting and I am just happy to be back and happy to see what is next and happy for everyone to get to meet [my character] Noreen because I love her."