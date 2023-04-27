Everything Coming to Paramount+ in May 2023
April is almost over, and things are already looking great over the peak! After spending the past month stocking its streaming library with titles like Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies and Fatal Attraction, Paramount+ is getting ready to welcome May with a long list of new arrivals to its content catalogue.
May will prove to be a royal month for the streamer. To mark King Charles III's coronation on May 6, Paramount+ will release the 90-minute documentary King Charles, the Boy Who Walked Alone. The documentary features exclusive interviews, never-before-seen photos, and letters with former girlfriends, schoolmates, royal watchers and staff who disclose new details about the life of the monarch. Next month, Paramount+ will treat also subscribers to everything from Babel to Forrest Gump and even a series of Mission Impossible films, as well as original titles like The Family Stallone and Thalia's Mixtape: El Soundtrack de mi Vida.
With May marking Asian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Paramount+ marking the occasion in a big way, spotlighting API stories and talent with the "Watch Us Rise" content collection. This year's collection includes the Academy Award-winning Everything Everywhere All at Once, as well as titles like Bend It Like Beckham and The Joy Luck Club.
Fans looking forward to the above titles and the many others already available on the platform can sign up for a Paramount+ subscription by clicking here. Paramount+ offers two subscription tiers – the Essential Plan and the Premium Plan. Costing $4.99 per month, the Essential Plan is an ad-based plan. The ad-free plan, the Premium Plan, costs $9.99 per month.
May 1 - May 7
May 1
Attack the Block
Babel
Barefoot
Bend It Like Beckham
Cast Away
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (1958)
Claws Of Steel
Cold Mountain
Coneheads
Date Night
Dead Poets Society
Dr. Wai: The Scripture With No Words (Mo Him Wong)
Dragon Lord
Dragons Forever
Failure to Launch
Forrest Gump
Fresh
Gone in 60 Seconds
Gunfight At The O.K. Corral
Guys and Dolls (1955)
Hamburger Hill
Hardball
He Got Game
Hoffa
Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)
Jackie Chan's Project A
Jackie Chan's Project A2 (A Gai Waak Juk Jaap)
King Arthur (2004)
Kinky Boots (2005)
Little Women (1949)
Losing Isaiah
Mean Girls
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
Mission: Impossible II
Mission: Impossible III
Moneyball
Nicholas Nickleby
Patriot Games
School of Rock
Shaolin Soccer
Something Wild
Son of Rambow
Tell
The Aviator
The Birdcage (1996)
The Blind Swordsman: Zatoichi
The Crow
The Heartbreak Kid
The Joy Luck Club
The Other Guys
The Quiet Man
The Shootist
The Sum of All Fears
The Way Of The Dragon
Tiger Cage
Tiger Cage II
Titanic
Tombstone
True Lies
West Side Story (1961)
What's the Worst That Could Happen?
While You Were Sleeping
Zu: Warriors from the Magic Mountain
May 2
Thalia's Mixtape: El Soundtrack de mi Vida
King Charles: The Boy Who Walked Alone
May 3
The Tiny Chef Show (Season 1)
May 5
Death's Roulette
May 7
VICE (Season 4)
May 12 - May 19
May 12
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars (Season 8)
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Untucked (Season 5)
May 16
Three Thousand Years of Longing
May 17
The Family Stallone
Blue's Clues & You! (Season 3)
Breaking the Sound Barrier
May 18
The Best of KG Certified (Season 1)
May 19
Ghosts of Beirut (Season 1)
May 23 - May 38
May 23
Rosie's Theatre Kids
Afghan Dreamers
The Fire That Took Her
May 24
Inside the Factory (Seasons 1-2)
Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness (Season 1)
Love & Hip Hop Atlanta (Season 10)
Ten Steps to Disaster (Season 1)
May 28
Top Five
May 30 - May 31
May 30
WifeLike
May 31
Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders (Season 16)
George Michael – A Different Story
George Michael – Freedom Uncut
George Michael – Live in London
MTV Floribama Shore (Season 4)
Siesta Key (Season 4)
The Tidal Zone SpongeBob Universe Special
Sports: May 6 - May
May 6
Washington Spirit vs. San Diego Wave FC
AFC Champions League Final Leg 2 – Urawa Red Diamonds vs. Al Hilal
PGA Tour – Wells Fargo Championship (Third and Final Round Coverage)
May 7
PGA Tour – Wells Fargo Championship (Third and Final Round Coverage)
World of Outlaws: The Good, the Young, and the Dirty
Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol – River Plate vs. Boca Juniors
May 9
UEFA Champions League Semifinal Leg 1 – Real Madrid vs. Manchester City
May 10
UEFA Champions League Semifinal Leg 1 – Milan vs. Inter
May 11
UEFA Europa League & Europa Conference League Semifinals Leg 1
May 13
NWSL – Angel City FC vs. Washington Spirit
SailGP Season 3 Grand Final
Golf Journeys: A Celebration of PGA Professionals
AT&T Byron Nelson (Third and Final Round Coverage)
May 14
AT&T Byron Nelson (Third and Final Round Coverage)
PBR World Finals
PGA Championship Preview
May 16
UEFA Champions League Semifinal Leg 2 – Inter vs. Milan
May 17
UEFA Champions League Semifinal Leg 2- Manchester City vs. Real Madrid
Last Day of Barclays Women's Super League – Everton vs. Arsenal
May 18
UEFA Europa League & Europa Conference League Semifinals Leg 2
May 20
PGA Championship (Third and Final Round Coverage)
May 21
PGA Championship (Third and Final Round Coverage)
PBR World Finals
May 24
Coppa Italia Final
May 26
NWSL – San Diego Wave FC vs. Portland Thorns FC
May 27
WNBA – Connecticut Sun @ New York Liberty
Charles Schwab Challenge (Third and Final Round Coverage)
May 28
Charles Schwab Challenge (Third and Final Round Coverage)
World's Strongest Man
PGA Tour Originals: One Shot Away
May 31
NWSL – San Diego Wave FC vs. OL Reign
Sports: Throughout May
Italy's Serie A competition
NWSL competition
Barclays Women's Super League competition
Scottish Professional Football League competition
Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol competition
Campeonato Brasileirão Série A competition
Combate Global competition