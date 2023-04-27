Everything Coming to Paramount+ in May 2023

April is almost over, and things are already looking great over the peak! After spending the past month stocking its streaming library with titles like Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies and Fatal Attraction, Paramount+ is getting ready to welcome May with a long list of new arrivals to its content catalogue.

May will prove to be a royal month for the streamer. To mark King Charles III's coronation on May 6, Paramount+ will release the 90-minute documentary King Charles, the Boy Who Walked Alone. The documentary features exclusive interviews, never-before-seen photos, and letters with former girlfriends, schoolmates, royal watchers and staff who disclose new details about the life of the monarch. Next month, Paramount+ will treat also subscribers to everything from Babel to Forrest Gump and even a series of Mission Impossible films, as well as original titles like The Family Stallone and Thalia's Mixtape: El Soundtrack de mi Vida.

With May marking Asian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Paramount+ marking the occasion in a big way, spotlighting API stories and talent with the "Watch Us Rise" content collection. This year's collection includes the Academy Award-winning Everything Everywhere All at Once, as well as titles like Bend It Like Beckham and The Joy Luck Club.

Fans looking forward to the above titles and the many others already available on the platform can sign up for a Paramount+ subscription by clicking here. Paramount+ offers two subscription tiers – the Essential Plan and the Premium Plan. Costing $4.99 per month, the Essential Plan is an ad-based plan. The ad-free plan, the Premium Plan, costs $9.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see all of the titles headed to the Paramount+ streaming library in May 2023.