'Your Honor' Gets Season 2 Premiere Date, Behind-the-Scenes Shakeup

When Bryan Cranston returns as New Orleans judge Michael Desiato in Your Honor Season 2, there will be a major change. On Tuesday, Showtime not only confirmed that the hit drama series will return for its second season in December, but also a major behind-the-scenes change: showrunner Peter Moffat has exited the series.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Moffat, who oversaw all of Season 1, exited the series due to undisclosed "personal reasons." In his place, Joey Hartstone (The Good Fight), will take over the reins of showrunner on Season 2, which is set make its linear premiere on Showtime on Sunday, Dec. 11, at 9 p.m. ET. However, Showtime subscribers will be able to view the debut episode two days early on streaming and on-demand beginning Friday, Dec. 9.

While behind-the-scenes shakeups aren't uncommon – Sean Jablonski recently replaced Bryan Goluboff as showrunner on Law & Order: Organized Crime, and House of the Dragon showrunner co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik confirmed his exit from the series following its debut season just last month – Moffat's exit does come amid a period of limbo for Your Honor. Speaking on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast in July, Cranston hinted that Season 2 could be the last for Your Honor.

"I am preparing for the second and last season of Your Honor, which is a limited series that I did for Showtime," he shared, adding, "As they tell me, it got higher ratings than any other series they've ever had – and so, one more season of that." At this time, however, Showtime has not confirmed that Season 2 will be the last, meaning there is still hope that Your Honor will receive a Season 3 renewal.

Originally debuting on Showtime back in December 2020, Your Honor stars Cranston as prominent and respected New Orleans judge Michael Desiato, whose son Adam kills another teenager in an accidental hit-and-run collision. Although Michael initially encourages his son to turn himself in, he quickly changes his mind decides to protect his son after learning the victim was the son of a mafia kingpin, leading to a dangerous game filled with hiding, lies, secret keeping, and hard decisions. Along with Cranston, the series stars Hunter Doohan, Michael Stuhlbarg, Hope Davis and Isiah Whitlock Jr., with Rosie Perez, Margo Martindale, and Amy Landecker, set to guest star.

Production on Your Honor Season 2, set to consist of 10 episodes, is currently underway. Robert and Michelle King executive produce alongside Hartstone. Your Honor Season 2 make its linear debut on Dec. 11, with a streaming debut on Dec. 9.