'House of the Dragon' Already Making Huge Change for Season 2

There is plenty of political intrigue playing out in front of the camera in House of the Dragon, but there is also a big shakeup happening behind the scenes. Co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik is leaving the series, which HBO just renewed for a second season. House of the Dragon is the first Game of Thrones spinoff to make it to air and is set about 170 years before the events in the previous show.

Sources told The Hollywood Reporter Wednesday that Sapochnick is leaving the series after spending an exhausting three years getting it to the screen. Ryan Condal, who co-created the series with George R.R. Martin, will take over as the show's sole showrunner. Sapochnick will remain an executive producer on House of the Dragon and has a first-look deal with HBO for other projects. Emmy-winner Alan Taylor, who directed some of the most acclaimed episodes of Game of Thrones, was hired as an executive producer and will direct multiple Season 2 episodes.

"Working within the Thrones universe for the past few years has been an honor and a privilege, especially spending the last two with the amazing cast and crew of House of the Dragon," Sapochnik said in a statement to THR. "I am so proud of what we accomplished with season one and overjoyed by the enthusiastic reaction of our viewers. It was incredibly tough to decide to move on, but I know that it is the right choice for me, personally and professionally. As I do so, though, I am deeply comforted to know that Alan will be joining the series. He's someone I've known and respected for a long time, and I believe this precious series could not be in safer hands. I am so glad to remain a part of the HBO and House of the Dragon family and, of course, I wish Ryan and his team success and all the best with season two and beyond."

Taylor called it a "pleasure and an honor" to return to HBO and head back to Westeros. "I look forward to working closely with Ryan as House of the Dragon grows into its second season. Ryan, Miguel, and George have launched an extraordinary story, in a rich and fascinating world," The Many Saints of Newark director said.

The House of the Dragon pilot, directed by Sapochnik, pulled in 25 million viewers during its first week of release. The second episode surprisingly earned more viewers for its first airing Sunday compared to the pilot. Sapochnkic also directed episodes six and seven of the first season.

Like Taylor, Sapochnik is a Thrones veteran. He helmed some of the best-loved episodes, including "Hardhome," "Battle of the Bastards," and "The Winds of Winter." In July, he told The Hollywood Reporter he was reluctant to return to Westeros, but Condal pushed him to return. After attending a Game of Thrones Experience concert in Los Angeles with fellow Thrones veteran Bryan Cogman and seeing how passionate fans remain, he decided to come back.

The House of the Dragon team is still finishing VFX shots for Season 1 and no start date is set for cameras to roll on Season 2. It is likely the new season will not be ready until 2024. The ensemble cast for Season 1 includes Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Milly Alcock, Emma D'Arcy, Rhys Ifans, Emily Carey, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, and Eve Best.