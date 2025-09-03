‘Young Sheldon’s Raegan Revord Addresses Potential Iain Armitage ‘Georgie & Mandy’ Reunion

Raegan Revord has a tough update for fans crossing their fingers for a Young Sheldon reunion with Iain Armitage on Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage.

The 17-year-old actor, who played Missy Cooper on Young Sheldon from 2017 to 2024, told Entertainment Tonight they weren’t sure how Armitage’s Sheldon Cooper could appear on Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage without messing with previously established Cooper family history.

“That would be so much fun, but I feel like if, because they’re sticking to the Big Bang Theory lore and everything — because the whole thing in The Big Bang Theory is Georgie and Sheldon don’t talk, because they kind of have a rift between them after [their father] George dies,” Revord said.

“And so, if they’re sticking to that, I feel like it wouldn’t make sense for Sheldon to come back. But who knows?” Revord continued. “Maybe they’ll find a loophole. They have found loopholes before. Maybe they’ll find one again.”

Revord has been one of several Young Sheldon stars to make an appearance on Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage since its October 2024 premiere. The Big Bang Theory spinoff, which stars Montana Jordan as Missy and Sheldon’s older brother Georgie and Emily Osment as his wife Mandy, also featured Zoe Perry, Annie Potts, Lance Barber, Doc Farrow, Matt Hobby, and Craig T. Nelson in its first season.

Revord is also set to return as Missy on Season 2 of the CBS comedy, which premieres on Oct. 16. Asked if they were interested in continuing to play Missy on the series, Revord answered, “I love her so much, especially because I view her very much like 9-year-old me. And so, it feels kind of like — I’m very protective of Missy.”

The actor added, “And so, I love her to death, and she is such a fun character to play, and I know her so well. So, I will always love to return to Missy.”

Young Sheldon concluded in May 2024 with Sheldon moving away to California to attend Caltech following the death of his father. While The Big Bang Theory fans will recall that Sheldon and Georgie become estranged as adults due to the family fallout after their father’s death, the two eventually reconciled in time for Georgie to attend his little brother’s wedding.