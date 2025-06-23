Young Sheldon alum Montana Jordan has tied the knot.

The 22-year-old Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage star married his girlfriend of four years, Jenna Weeks, on Saturday at Dove Hollow Estate in their home state of Texas.

The ceremony’s “classic cowboy” theme was meant to elicit “something that said country but elegant,” Weeks told PEOPLE. The ceremony was attended by about 200 people, including Jordan’s co-stars Emily Osment, Rachel Bay Jones, Will Sasso, Jessie Prez and Raegan Revord.

Jordan proposed to Weeks in January, less than a year after the couple welcomed 13-month-old daughter Emma Rae, and since then, the actor said he let Weeks “steer the boat” of wedding planning.

Both the bride and groom were looking for a “memorable and intimate” wedding that included their family. “Family is really important to us, and being surrounded by them fills our cup,” Weeks said, as Jordan added, “I didn’t have any must-haves other than having our families celebrate with us.”

Jordan and Weeks privately exchanged handwritten vows before their ceremony, which was officiated by their hometown pastor and included a communion service for the couple.

Weeks wore two dresses throughout her wedding day — a strapless Valentini dress that made her feel like a “real-life princess” for the ceremony and an “elegant” shorter dress later in the evening that allowed her to dance the night away.

Emily Osment as Mandy and Montana Jordan as Georgie on CbS’ ‘Georgie and mandy’s first marriage’ (Photo: Robert Voets/CBS)

Jordan also had an outfit change for the ceremony, trading his black tuxedo and white cowboy hat for “a pair of Wranglers, pearl snap shirt and cowboy boots that have seen better days.”

The CBS star told PEOPLE that marriage means having “a best friend for life,” adding, “It means through thick and thin, she is the one till death do us part. And you know what, I might even look around for her after that in heaven.”

Weeks added, “What getting married means to me is dedicating your life to this person, promising to always be there, to love unconditionally and without hesitation. To always put them first, to listen, to encourage, and never stop being their friend first.”