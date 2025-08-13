‘NCIS’ Actress Divorcing Husband of 12 Years

Katrina Law is calling it quits with her husband.

The NCIS actress filed for divorce after 12 years of marriage with her husband, according to TMZ.

The report says that Law listed July 7 as their split date, citing the usual reason of irreconcilable differences, and wants to block the court’s ability to award spousal support to either side.

She’s also asking for joint custody of their 6-year-old daughter. However, she wants primary physical custody, with her husband Keith Andreen getting visitation privileges.

Law is best known for her role on both of Starz’s Spartacus shows, Spartacus: Blood and Sand and Spartacus: Vengeance, where she played Mira. From 2014 to 2020, she played Nyssa al Ghul on the CW superhero series Arrow, based on the DC comic book character Green Arrow. Shortly after that, she became a mainstay on CBS, with main roles in shows like Hawaii Five-0, Magnum P.I. and NCIS, which she has starred in since 2021.

Andreen is a filmmaker and actor, although his roles are not as prevalent as his soon-to-be-ex. The two worked together on the 2015 indie film Death Valley, where Law had top billing and Andreen was a camera operator. Most notably, in 2015, he had a multi-episode guest role in Rob Schneider’s comedy series Real Rob.