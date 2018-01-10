‘Young Sheldon’ Characters Could Show up on ‘The Big Bang Theory’

The producers behind The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon know how much viewers love the characters from the spinoff series, and they said some grown-up versions of the characters could be showing up on on Big Bang some day.

“There are young people in young Sheldon’s life we may someday meet as adults,” executive producer Chuck Lorre told reporters Wednesday. “We are all in love with young Billy Sparks [played by Wyatt McClure]. To see him walk into Pasadena would be a thrill if we get that right.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to Entertainment Weekly, Lorre said there have been talks to create an adult version of Sheldon’s older brother Georgie, played by Montana Jordan, for The Big Bang Theory. The dream casting for the role? Matthew McConaughey.

The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons is the only constant talent crossover between the two shows, as he serves as the spinoff’s narrator.

Laurie Metcalf played Sheldon’s mother on the flagship series on several occasions. Her real life daughter, Zoe Perry, portrays the character on Young Sheldon.

The Big Bang Theory airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET. Young Sheldon airs immediately after.