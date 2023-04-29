A 'Young Sheldon' Character Is Gonna Get Robbed in Upcoming Episode

In an upcoming episode of Young Sheldon, Meemaw is getting robbed, and it's not going to be pretty. In the May 11 episode, "German for Beginners and a Crazy Old Man with a Bat," the gambling room gets broken into. While it doesn't say whether or not anyone is at the gambling room when it's broken into, as it's likely after hours, it's possible that there was no one there, which would be a better outcome. However, knowing Meemaw, even if she is there during the break-in, it's nothing she can't handle.

There's no telling how this situation will go down and what the aftermath will be like. It's possible that the gambling room will have to close down depending on what all the robber takes. It would be a fun way to completely revamp it for Season 7 if they wanted to. However, it's also possible it turns out that it won't be that big of a deal whether or not Meemaw is there when the robbery happens. There's definitely multiple scenarios that could play out, and fans would just have to watch to see what happens.

If the title is any indication, it sounds like the gambling room will be robbed by a crazy old man with a bat, so it probably won't turn into anything too bad. Maybe this could be just what Meemaw needs to find the man of her dreams. You never know what could happen in these types of situations, and no matter how far-fetched the idea seems, nothing is off the table. It would definitely make for some interesting stories going into Season 7 of Young Sheldon.

The new episode will also see Sheldon wanting to study abroad and Missy making a new friend. Sheldon's interest in studying abroad is on par with the two-part Young Sheldon season finale. The episodes will see Sheldon preparing to go to Germany as Medford is prepares for a tornado. It's going to be an exciting hour since the episodes are airing back-to-back, and with the May 11 episode being the last episode before the finale, all three are surely to be ones to not miss.

While Meemaw getting robbed is not a storyline to look forward to, it's still going to be intriguing to see how it all comes together. Hopefully, nothing too bad happens, and everything turns out all right, but fans will just have to tune in and watch to find out how it turns out.